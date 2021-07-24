Olympic Tennis Results

2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 8:41 AM

Saturday

At Utsubo Tennis Center

Tokyo

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TOKYO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at Utsubo Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (16), Spain, def. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-0.

John Millman, Australia, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, Chile, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4.

Sumit Nagal, India, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

Aslan Karatsev (11), Russia, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-4, 6-2.

Ugo Humbert (14), France, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Fabio Fognini (15), Italy, def. Yuichi Sugita, Japan, 6-4, 6-3.

Lorenzo Sonego (13), Italy, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3).

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-2, 6-2.

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Gilles Simon, France, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Pablo Carreno Busta (6), Spain, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Joao Menezes, Brazil, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (7).

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, 6-4, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek (6), Poland, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 6-2, 6-2.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (13), Russia, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-0, 6-1.

Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-3, 6-3.

Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.

Elena Rybakina (15), Kazakhstan, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Maria Sakkari (14), Greece, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 7-5, 6-2.

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 7-5, 7-6 (1).

Barbora Krejcikova (8), Czech Republic, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 5-2, ret.

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-0.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Kiki Bertens (16), Netherlands, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Misaki Doi, Japan, def. Renata Zarazua, Mexico, 6-3, 6-2.

Belinda Bencic (9), Switzerland, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, def. Alison Riske, United States, 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Facundo Bagnis and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-2, 6-1.

Jean-Julien Rojer and Wesley Koolhof (8), Netherlands, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (2), France, 6-3, 6-2.

Kei Nishikori and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, def. Pedro Sousa and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-1, 6-4.

Rajeev Ram and Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 12-10.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (7), Britain, def. Horacio Zeballos and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 13-11.

Jan-Lennard Struff and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Lukasz Kubot and Hubert Hurkacz (5), Poland, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Marcelo Melo and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Gael Monfils and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 10-8.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Sharon Fichman and Gabriela Dabrowski (7), Canada, 7-6, 6-4.

Storm Sanders and Ashleigh Barty (6), Australia, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-1, 6-2.

Raluca-Ioana Olaru and Monica Niculescu, Romania, def. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (5), Taiwan, 7-5, 1-6, 10-6.

Alize Cornet and Fiona Ferro, France, def. Elina Svitolina and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-4.

Carla Suarez Navarro and Garbine Muguruza, Spain, def. Alison van Uytvanck and Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 4-6, 6-4, 18-16.

Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Laura Siegemund and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-2, 7-5.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

