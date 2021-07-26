Olympic Tennis Results

Monday
At Utsubo Tennis Center
Tokyo
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
TOKYO (AP) _ Results Monday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at Utsubo Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-2, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (13), Russia, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-1, 6-1.
Garbine Muguruza (7), Spain, def. Wang Qiang, China, 6-3, 6-0.
Maria Sakkari (14), Greece, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-2.
Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-2.
Elena Rybakina (15), Kazakhstan, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-2, 6-3.
Barbora Krejcikova (8), Czech Republic, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 6-2, 6-4.
Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Elena Vesnina, Russia, 6-3, 6-1.
Belinda Bencic (9), Switzerland, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-2, 6-4.
