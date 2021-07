Olympic Tennis Results

Saturday At Utsubo Tennis Center Tokyo Surface: Hardcourt outdoor TOKYO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at…

Saturday

At Utsubo Tennis Center

Tokyo

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TOKYO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at Utsubo Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

3rd Place Playoff

Pablo Carreno Busta (6), Spain, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Women’s Singles

3rd Place Playoff

Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine, def. Elena Rybakina (15), Kazakhstan, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

3rd Place Playoff

Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova, ROC, 4-6, 6-4, 11-9.

Mixed Doubles

3rd Place Playoff

Ashleigh Barty and John Peers, Australia, def. Novak Djokovic and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, walkover.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.