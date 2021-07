Olympic Taekwondo Results

Tuesday Men +80kg Round of 16 Ivan Sapina, Croatia, def. Carlos Sansores, Mexico, 6-4. Sun Hongyi, China, def. Mahama Cho,…

Tuesday

Men

+80kg

Round of 16

Ivan Sapina, Croatia, def. Carlos Sansores, Mexico, 6-4.

Sun Hongyi, China, def. Mahama Cho, Britain, 7-4.

Women

67kg

Round of 16

Hedaya Malak, Egypt, def. Magda Wiet Henin, France, 11-10.

Quarterfinals

Lauren Williams, Britain, def. Hedaya Malak, Egypt, 13-12.

Repechages

Hedaya Malak, Egypt, def. Malia Paseka, Tonga, 19-0.

Bronze Medal Contests

Hedaya Malak, Egypt, def. Paige McPherson, United States, 17-6.

+67kg

Round of 16

Katherine Rodriguez Peguero, Dominican Republic, def. Nafia Kus, Turkey, 7-5.

Lee Dabin, South Korea, def. Aminata Charlene Traore, Ivory Coast, 17-13.

Cansel Deniz, Kazakhstan, def. Svetlana Osipova, Uzbekistan, 10-9.

