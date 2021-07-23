2020 Olympics: How to watch Olympics | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Olympic Table Tennis Results

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 8:57 PM

Saturday

Women

Singles

Preliminary Round

Juan Liu, United States, def. Olufunke Oshonaike, Nigeria, 11-7, 11-3, 11-4, 11-13, 11-4.

Jian Fang Lay, Australia, def. Daniela Fonseca, Cuba, 11-5, 11-7, 11-5, 14-12.

Bolorerdene Batmunkh, Mongolia, def. Fadwa Garci, Tunisia, 5-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-6, 11-7.

Chelsea Edghill, Guyana, def. Sally Yee, Fiji, 11-5, 4-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-8.

