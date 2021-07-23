Olympic Table Tennis Results

Saturday Women Singles Preliminary Round Juan Liu, United States, def. Olufunke Oshonaike, Nigeria, 11-7, 11-3, 11-4, 11-13, 11-4. Jian Fang…

Saturday

Women

Singles

Preliminary Round

Juan Liu, United States, def. Olufunke Oshonaike, Nigeria, 11-7, 11-3, 11-4, 11-13, 11-4.

Jian Fang Lay, Australia, def. Daniela Fonseca, Cuba, 11-5, 11-7, 11-5, 14-12.

Bolorerdene Batmunkh, Mongolia, def. Fadwa Garci, Tunisia, 5-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-6, 11-7.

Chelsea Edghill, Guyana, def. Sally Yee, Fiji, 11-5, 4-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-8.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.