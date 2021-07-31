Olympic Swimming Results

Sunday
Men
50m Freestyle
Final
1. Caeleb Dressel, United States, 21.07.
2. Florent Manaudou, France, 21.55.
3. Bruno Fratus, Brazil, 21.57.
4. Michael Andrew, United States, 21.60.
5. Benjamin Proud, Britain, 21.72.
5. Kristian Gkolomeev, Greece, 21.72.
7. Lorenzo Zazzeri, Italy, 21.78.
8. Thom de Boer, Netherlands, 21.79.
Women
50m Freestyle
Final
1. Emma McKeon, Australia, 23.81.
2. Sarah Sjoestroem, Sweden, 24.07.
3. Pernille Blume, Denmark, 24.21.
4. Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Netherlands, 24.30.
5. Wu Qingfeng, China, 24.32.
5. Katarzyna Wasick, Poland, 24.32.
7. Cate Campbell, Australia, 24.36.
8. Abbey Weitzeil, United States, 24.41.
