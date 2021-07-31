2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Olympic Swimming Results

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 9:38 PM

Sunday

Men

50m Freestyle

Final

1. Caeleb Dressel, United States, 21.07.

2. Florent Manaudou, France, 21.55.

3. Bruno Fratus, Brazil, 21.57.

4. Michael Andrew, United States, 21.60.

5. Benjamin Proud, Britain, 21.72.

5. Kristian Gkolomeev, Greece, 21.72.

7. Lorenzo Zazzeri, Italy, 21.78.

8. Thom de Boer, Netherlands, 21.79.

Women

50m Freestyle

Final

1. Emma McKeon, Australia, 23.81.

2. Sarah Sjoestroem, Sweden, 24.07.

3. Pernille Blume, Denmark, 24.21.

4. Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Netherlands, 24.30.

5. Wu Qingfeng, China, 24.32.

5. Katarzyna Wasick, Poland, 24.32.

7. Cate Campbell, Australia, 24.36.

8. Abbey Weitzeil, United States, 24.41.

