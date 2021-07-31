Olympic Swimming Results

Sunday Men 50m Freestyle Final 1. Caeleb Dressel, United States, 21.07. 2. Florent Manaudou, France, 21.55. 3. Bruno Fratus, Brazil,…

Sunday

Men

50m Freestyle

Final

1. Caeleb Dressel, United States, 21.07.

2. Florent Manaudou, France, 21.55.

3. Bruno Fratus, Brazil, 21.57.

4. Michael Andrew, United States, 21.60.

5. Benjamin Proud, Britain, 21.72.

5. Kristian Gkolomeev, Greece, 21.72.

7. Lorenzo Zazzeri, Italy, 21.78.

8. Thom de Boer, Netherlands, 21.79.

Women

50m Freestyle

Final

1. Emma McKeon, Australia, 23.81.

2. Sarah Sjoestroem, Sweden, 24.07.

3. Pernille Blume, Denmark, 24.21.

4. Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Netherlands, 24.30.

5. Wu Qingfeng, China, 24.32.

5. Katarzyna Wasick, Poland, 24.32.

7. Cate Campbell, Australia, 24.36.

8. Abbey Weitzeil, United States, 24.41.

