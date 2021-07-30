Olympic Swimming Results

Saturday Men 100m Butterfly Final 1. Caeleb Dressel, United States, 49.45. 2. Kristof Milak, Hungary, 49.68. 3. Noe Ponti, Switzerland,…

Saturday

Men

100m Butterfly

Final

1. Caeleb Dressel, United States, 49.45.

2. Kristof Milak, Hungary, 49.68.

3. Noe Ponti, Switzerland, 50.74.

4. Andrei Minakov, ROC, 50.88.

5. Matthew Temple, Australia, 50.92.

5. Jakub Majerski, Poland, 50.92.

7. Luis Carlos Martinez, Guatemala, 51.09.

8. Josif Miladinov, Bulgaria, 51.49.

Women

200m Backstroke

Final

1. Kaylee McKeown, Australia, 2:04.68.

2. Kylie Masse, Canada, 2:05.42.

3. Emily Seebohm, Australia, 2:06.17.

4. Rhyan Elizabeth White, United States, 2:06.39.

5. Phoebe Bacon, United States, 2:06.40.

6. Taylor Ruck, Canada, 2:08.24.

7. Peng Xuwei, China, 2:08.26.

8. Liu Yaxin, China, 2:08.48.

