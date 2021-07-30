2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Olympic Swimming Results

Olympic Swimming Results

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 9:39 PM

Saturday

Men

100m Butterfly

Final

1. Caeleb Dressel, United States, 49.45.

2. Kristof Milak, Hungary, 49.68.

3. Noe Ponti, Switzerland, 50.74.

4. Andrei Minakov, ROC, 50.88.

5. Matthew Temple, Australia, 50.92.

5. Jakub Majerski, Poland, 50.92.

7. Luis Carlos Martinez, Guatemala, 51.09.

8. Josif Miladinov, Bulgaria, 51.49.

Women

200m Backstroke

Final

1. Kaylee McKeown, Australia, 2:04.68.

2. Kylie Masse, Canada, 2:05.42.

3. Emily Seebohm, Australia, 2:06.17.

4. Rhyan Elizabeth White, United States, 2:06.39.

5. Phoebe Bacon, United States, 2:06.40.

6. Taylor Ruck, Canada, 2:08.24.

7. Peng Xuwei, China, 2:08.26.

8. Liu Yaxin, China, 2:08.48.

