Olympic Swimming Results

Saturday
Men
100m Butterfly
Final
1. Caeleb Dressel, United States, 49.45.
2. Kristof Milak, Hungary, 49.68.
3. Noe Ponti, Switzerland, 50.74.
4. Andrei Minakov, ROC, 50.88.
5. Matthew Temple, Australia, 50.92.
5. Jakub Majerski, Poland, 50.92.
7. Luis Carlos Martinez, Guatemala, 51.09.
8. Josif Miladinov, Bulgaria, 51.49.
Women
200m Backstroke
Final
1. Kaylee McKeown, Australia, 2:04.68.
2. Kylie Masse, Canada, 2:05.42.
3. Emily Seebohm, Australia, 2:06.17.
4. Rhyan Elizabeth White, United States, 2:06.39.
5. Phoebe Bacon, United States, 2:06.40.
6. Taylor Ruck, Canada, 2:08.24.
7. Peng Xuwei, China, 2:08.26.
8. Liu Yaxin, China, 2:08.48.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.