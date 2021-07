Friday Men Single Sculls Heat 1 1. Kjetil Borch, Norway, 6:54.46 (Q). 2. Bendeguz Petervari-Molnar, Hungary, 7:04.42 (Q). 3. Luca…

1. Kjetil Borch, Norway, 6:54.46 (Q).

2. Bendeguz Petervari-Molnar, Hungary, 7:04.42 (Q).

3. Luca Verthein Ferreira, Brazil, 7:05.00 (Q).

4. Jan Fleissner, Czech Republic, 7:16.56 (R).

5. Abdulrahman Alfadhel, Kuwait, 8:49.03 (R).

6. Mohammed Al Khafaji, Iraq, 8:57.01 (R).

