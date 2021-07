Olympic Rowing Results

Sunday Men Single Sculls Semifinals Semifinal E/F 1 1. Felix Potoy, Nicaragua, 7:45.02 (FE). 2. Privel Hinkati, Benin, 7:49.46 (FE).…

Sunday

Men

Single Sculls

Semifinals

Semifinal E/F 1

1. Felix Potoy, Nicaragua, 7:45.02 (FE).

2. Privel Hinkati, Benin, 7:49.46 (FE).

3. Riilio Rii, Vanuatu, 8:19.99 (FF).

Semifinal E/F 2

1. Ignacio Vasquez Jorge, Dominican Republic, 7:42.80 (FE).

2. Franck N’Dri, Ivory Coast, 7:55.12 (FE).

3. Alhussein Ghambour, Libya, 7:55.98 (FE).

4. Abdulrahman Alfadhel, Kuwait, 8:56.83 (FF).

Women

Single Sculls

Semifinals

Semifinal E/F 1

1. Tala Abujbara, Qatar, 8:24.24 (FE).

2. Kathleen Noble, Uganda, 8:31.67 (FE).

3. Esther Toko, Nigeria, 9:07.70 (FE).

4. Esraa Khogali, Sudan, 10:23.52 (FF).

