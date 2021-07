Olympic Rowing Results

Saturday Men Single Sculls Repechages 1. Quentin Antognelli, Monaco, 7:34.14 (Q). 2. Mohammed Al Khafaji, Iraq, 7:41.72 (Q). 3. Felix…

Saturday

Men

Single Sculls

Repechages

1. Quentin Antognelli, Monaco, 7:34.14 (Q).

2. Mohammed Al Khafaji, Iraq, 7:41.72 (Q).

3. Felix Potoy, Nicaragua, 7:44.52 (SE/F).

4. Alhussein Ghambour, Libya, 7:57.88 (SE/F).

5. Franck N’Dri, Ivory Coast, 8:03.25 (SE/F).

Women

Single Sculls

Repechages

1. Alejandra Alonso, Paraguay, 8:08.91 (Q).

2. Huang Yi-Ting, Taiwan, 8:11.56 (Q).

3. Tala Abujbara, Qatar, 8:16.88 (SE/F).

4. Joan Poh, Singapore, 8:40.06 (SE/F).

5. Sarah Fraincart, Morocco, 8:42.78 (SE/F).

1. Felice Aisha Chow, Trinidad and Tobago, 8:15.94 (Q).

2. Jeong Hyejeong, South Korea, 8:26.73 (Q).

3. Evidelia Gonzalez Jarquin, Nicaragua, 8:37.55 (SE/F).

4. Esther Toko, Nigeria, 9:07.54 (SE/F).

1. Milena Venega Cancio, Cuba, 8:17.30 (Q).

2. Hung Wing Yan Winne, Hong Kong, 8:23.58 (Q).

3. Kathleen Noble, Uganda, 8:36.01 (SE/F).

4. Claire Ayivon, Togo, 9:04.23 (SE/F).

5. Esraa Khogali, Sudan, 10:25.94 (SE/F).

