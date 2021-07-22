Olympic Men’s Beach Volleyball Glance

All Times GMT Group A Country W L Pts Australia 0 0 0 Norway 0 0 0 Russia 0 0…

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pts Australia 0 0 0 Norway 0 0 0 Russia 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0

Group B

Country W L Pts Czech Republic 0 0 0 Latvia 0 0 0 Mexico 0 0 0 Russia 0 0 0

Group C

Country W L Pts Italy 0 0 0 Qatar 0 0 0 Switzerland 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0

Group D

Country W L Pts Argentina 0 0 0 Brazil 0 0 0 Netherlands 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0

Group E

Country W L Pts Brazil 0 0 0 Chile 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 Poland 0 0 0

Group F

Country W L Pts Germany 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 Japan 0 0 0 Poland 0 0 0

Saturday, July 24

Brazil vs Argentina 0100 GMT

Russia vs Spain 0700 GMT

Netherlands vs United States 1200 GMT

Norway vs Australia 1300 GMT

Sunday, July 25

Japan vs Poland 0100 GMT

Brazil vs Chile 0200 GMT

Poland vs Morocco 0700 GMT

Qatar vs Switzerland 0800 GMT

Germany vs Italy 1100 GMT

United States vs Italy 1300 GMT

Monday, July 26

Russia vs Mexico 0100 GMT

Russia vs Australia 0600 GMT

Czech Republic vs Latvia 0800 GMT

Norway vs Spain 1300 GMT

Tuesday, July 27

Japan vs Italy 0100 GMT

Brazil vs United States 0300 GMT

Brazil vs Morocco 0600 GMT

Poland vs Chile 0800 GMT

Germany vs Poland 1100 GMT

Netherlands vs Argentina 1200 GMT

Wednesday, July 28

United States vs Switzerland 0000 GMT

Spain vs Australia 0800 GMT

Qatar vs Italy 1100 GMT

Norway vs Russia 1300 GMT

Thursday, July 29

United States vs Argentina 0200 GMT

Czech Republic vs Mexico 0700 GMT

Russia vs Latvia 0800 GMT

Brazil vs Netherlands 1300 GMT

Friday, July 30

Italy vs Switzerland 0100 GMT

Chile vs Morocco 0200 GMT

Italy vs Poland 0700 GMT

Poland vs Brazil 1200 GMT

Qatar vs United States 1300 GMT

Saturday, July 31

Japan vs Germany 0200 GMT

Latvia vs Mexico 0600 GMT

Russia vs Czech Republic 0700 GMT

TBD 1200 GMT

TBD 1300 GMT

Wednesday, August 4

Quarterfinal 0000 GMT

Quarterfinal 0100 GMT

Quarterfinal 1200 GMT

Quarterfinal 1300 GMT

Thursday, August 5

Semifinal 0100 GMT

Semifinal 1300 GMT

Saturday, August 7

Bronze Medal 0100 GMT

Gold Medal 0230 GMT

Medal Ceremony 0400 GMT

