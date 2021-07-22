Olympic Men’s Beach Volleyball Glance

All Times GMT
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|Norway
|0
|0
|0
|Russia
|0
|0
|0
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Czech Republic
|0
|0
|0
|Latvia
|0
|0
|0
|Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|Russia
|0
|0
|0
Group C
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|Qatar
|0
|0
|0
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|United States
|0
|0
|0
Group D
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|United States
|0
|0
|0
Group E
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|Chile
|0
|0
|0
|Morocco
|0
|0
|0
|Poland
|0
|0
|0
Group F
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|Poland
|0
|0
|0
Saturday, July 24
Brazil vs Argentina 0100 GMT
Russia vs Spain 0700 GMT
Netherlands vs United States 1200 GMT
Norway vs Australia 1300 GMT
Sunday, July 25
Japan vs Poland 0100 GMT
Brazil vs Chile 0200 GMT
Poland vs Morocco 0700 GMT
Qatar vs Switzerland 0800 GMT
Germany vs Italy 1100 GMT
United States vs Italy 1300 GMT
Monday, July 26
Russia vs Mexico 0100 GMT
Russia vs Australia 0600 GMT
Czech Republic vs Latvia 0800 GMT
Norway vs Spain 1300 GMT
Tuesday, July 27
Japan vs Italy 0100 GMT
Brazil vs United States 0300 GMT
Brazil vs Morocco 0600 GMT
Poland vs Chile 0800 GMT
Germany vs Poland 1100 GMT
Netherlands vs Argentina 1200 GMT
Wednesday, July 28
United States vs Switzerland 0000 GMT
Spain vs Australia 0800 GMT
Qatar vs Italy 1100 GMT
Norway vs Russia 1300 GMT
Thursday, July 29
United States vs Argentina 0200 GMT
Czech Republic vs Mexico 0700 GMT
Russia vs Latvia 0800 GMT
Brazil vs Netherlands 1300 GMT
Friday, July 30
Italy vs Switzerland 0100 GMT
Chile vs Morocco 0200 GMT
Italy vs Poland 0700 GMT
Poland vs Brazil 1200 GMT
Qatar vs United States 1300 GMT
Saturday, July 31
Japan vs Germany 0200 GMT
Latvia vs Mexico 0600 GMT
Russia vs Czech Republic 0700 GMT
TBD 1200 GMT
TBD 1300 GMT
Wednesday, August 4
Quarterfinal 0000 GMT
Quarterfinal 0100 GMT
Quarterfinal 1200 GMT
Quarterfinal 1300 GMT
Thursday, August 5
Semifinal 0100 GMT
Semifinal 1300 GMT
Saturday, August 7
Bronze Medal 0100 GMT
Gold Medal 0230 GMT
Medal Ceremony 0400 GMT
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.