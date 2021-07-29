Olympic Men’s Beach Volleyball Glance

All Times GMT
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|ROC
|3
|0
|6
|Norway
|2
|1
|5
|Spain
|1
|2
|4
|Australia
|0
|3
|3
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Latvia
|2
|0
|4
|Czech Republic
|1
|1
|3
|ROC
|1
|1
|3
|Mexico
|0
|2
|2
Group C
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Qatar
|2
|0
|4
|United States
|2
|0
|4
|Italy
|0
|2
|2
|Switzerland
|0
|2
|2
Group D
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Brazil
|2
|1
|5
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|5
|United States
|2
|1
|5
|Argentina
|0
|3
|3
Group E
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Brazil
|2
|0
|4
|Poland
|2
|0
|4
|Chile
|0
|2
|2
|Morocco
|0
|2
|2
Group F
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Italy
|2
|0
|4
|Germany
|1
|1
|3
|Poland
|1
|1
|3
|Japan
|0
|2
|2
Saturday, July 24
Brazil 2, Argentina 0 (21-16, 21-17)
ROC 2, Spain 0 (21-19, 22-20)
Netherlands 2, United States 0 (21-17, 21-18)
Norway 2, Australia 1 (21-18, 18-21, 15-13)
Sunday, July 25
Poland 2, Japan 0 (21-15, 21-14)
Brazil 2, Chile 1 (21-15, 16-21, 15-12)
Poland 2, Morocco 0 (21-17, 21-11)
Qatar 2, Switzerland 0 (21-17, 21-16)
Italy 2, Germany 1 (19-21, 21-19, 15-13)
United States 2, Italy 0 (21-18, 21-19)
Monday, July 26
ROC 2, Mexico 1 (24-26, 21-15, 18-16)
ROC 2, Australia 0 (21-14, 21-16)
Latvia 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS
Norway 2, Spain 0 (21-17, 24-22)
Tuesday, July 27
Italy 2, Japan 0 (21-19, 21-16)
United States 2, Brazil 1 (24-22, 19-21, 15-13)
Brazil 2, Morocco 0 (21-14, 21-16)
Poland 2, Chile 0 (21-17, 21-18)
Germany 2, Poland 0 (22-20, 21-16)
Netherlands 2, Argentina 0 (21-14, 21-14)
Wednesday, July 28
United States 2, Switzerland 0 (21-19, 23-21)
Spain 2, Australia 0 (21-16, 21-16)
Qatar 2, Italy 0 (24-22, 21-13)
ROC 2, Norway 0 (21-19, 21-19)
Thursday, July 29
United States 2, Argentina 1 (21-19, 18-21, 15-6)
Czech Republic 2, Mexico 1 (17-21, 21-16, 16-14)
Latvia 2, ROC 1 (21-13, 19-21, 11-15)
Brazil 2, Netherlands 0 (21-14, 24-22)
Friday, July 30
Italy vs Switzerland 0100 GMT
Chile vs Morocco 0200 GMT
Italy vs Poland 0700 GMT
Poland vs Brazil 1200 GMT
Qatar vs United States 1300 GMT
Saturday, July 31
Japan vs Germany 0200 GMT
Latvia vs Mexico 0600 GMT
ROC vs Czech Republic 0700 GMT
TBD 1200 GMT
TBD 1300 GMT
Sunday, August 1
ROC vs TBD 1300 GMT
Monday, August 2
TBD 0000 GMT
TBD 0100 GMT
TBD vs Brazil 0400 GMT
TBD 0500 GMT
TBD 0800 GMT
TBD 0900 GMT
TBD 1200 GMT
Wednesday, August 4
Quarterfinal 0000 GMT
Quarterfinal 0100 GMT
Quarterfinal 1200 GMT
Quarterfinal 1300 GMT
Thursday, August 5
Semifinal 1200 GMT
Semifinal 1300 GMT
Saturday, August 7
Bronze Medal 0100 GMT
Gold Medal 0230 GMT
