2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Olympic Men's Beach Volleyball Glance

Olympic Men’s Beach Volleyball Glance

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 9:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pts
ROC 3 0 6
Norway 2 1 5
Spain 1 2 4
Australia 0 3 3

Group B

Country W L Pts
Latvia 2 0 4
Czech Republic 1 1 3
ROC 1 1 3
Mexico 0 2 2

Group C

Country W L Pts
Qatar 2 0 4
United States 2 0 4
Italy 0 2 2
Switzerland 0 2 2

Group D

Country W L Pts
Brazil 2 1 5
Netherlands 2 1 5
United States 2 1 5
Argentina 0 3 3

Group E

Country W L Pts
Brazil 2 0 4
Poland 2 0 4
Chile 0 2 2
Morocco 0 2 2

Group F

Country W L Pts
Italy 2 0 4
Germany 1 1 3
Poland 1 1 3
Japan 0 2 2

Saturday, July 24

Brazil 2, Argentina 0 (21-16, 21-17)

ROC 2, Spain 0 (21-19, 22-20)

Netherlands 2, United States 0 (21-17, 21-18)

Norway 2, Australia 1 (21-18, 18-21, 15-13)

Sunday, July 25

Poland 2, Japan 0 (21-15, 21-14)

Brazil 2, Chile 1 (21-15, 16-21, 15-12)

Poland 2, Morocco 0 (21-17, 21-11)

Qatar 2, Switzerland 0 (21-17, 21-16)

Italy 2, Germany 1 (19-21, 21-19, 15-13)

United States 2, Italy 0 (21-18, 21-19)

Monday, July 26

ROC 2, Mexico 1 (24-26, 21-15, 18-16)

ROC 2, Australia 0 (21-14, 21-16)

Latvia 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS

Norway 2, Spain 0 (21-17, 24-22)

Tuesday, July 27

Italy 2, Japan 0 (21-19, 21-16)

United States 2, Brazil 1 (24-22, 19-21, 15-13)

Brazil 2, Morocco 0 (21-14, 21-16)

Poland 2, Chile 0 (21-17, 21-18)

Germany 2, Poland 0 (22-20, 21-16)

Netherlands 2, Argentina 0 (21-14, 21-14)

Wednesday, July 28

United States 2, Switzerland 0 (21-19, 23-21)

Spain 2, Australia 0 (21-16, 21-16)

Qatar 2, Italy 0 (24-22, 21-13)

ROC 2, Norway 0 (21-19, 21-19)

Thursday, July 29

United States 2, Argentina 1 (21-19, 18-21, 15-6)

Czech Republic 2, Mexico 1 (17-21, 21-16, 16-14)

Latvia 2, ROC 1 (21-13, 19-21, 11-15)

Brazil 2, Netherlands 0 (21-14, 24-22)

Friday, July 30

Italy vs Switzerland 0100 GMT

Chile vs Morocco 0200 GMT

Italy vs Poland 0700 GMT

Poland vs Brazil 1200 GMT

Qatar vs United States 1300 GMT

Saturday, July 31

Japan vs Germany 0200 GMT

Latvia vs Mexico 0600 GMT

ROC vs Czech Republic 0700 GMT

TBD 1200 GMT

TBD 1300 GMT

Sunday, August 1

ROC vs TBD 1300 GMT

Monday, August 2

TBD 0000 GMT

TBD 0100 GMT

TBD vs Brazil 0400 GMT

TBD 0500 GMT

TBD 0800 GMT

TBD 0900 GMT

TBD 1200 GMT

Wednesday, August 4

Quarterfinal 0000 GMT

Quarterfinal 0100 GMT

Quarterfinal 1200 GMT

Quarterfinal 1300 GMT

Thursday, August 5

Semifinal 1200 GMT

Semifinal 1300 GMT

Saturday, August 7

Bronze Medal 0100 GMT

Gold Medal 0230 GMT

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

NIST seeks input on guidance to pin down trustworthy AI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up