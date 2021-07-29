Olympic Men’s Beach Volleyball Glance

All Times GMT Group A Country W L Pts ROC 3 0 6 Norway 2 1 5 Spain 1 2…

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pts ROC 3 0 6 Norway 2 1 5 Spain 1 2 4 Australia 0 3 3

Group B

Country W L Pts Latvia 2 0 4 Czech Republic 1 1 3 ROC 1 1 3 Mexico 0 2 2

Group C

Country W L Pts Qatar 2 0 4 United States 2 0 4 Italy 0 2 2 Switzerland 0 2 2

Group D

Country W L Pts Brazil 2 1 5 Netherlands 2 1 5 United States 2 1 5 Argentina 0 3 3

Group E

Country W L Pts Brazil 2 0 4 Poland 2 0 4 Chile 0 2 2 Morocco 0 2 2

Group F

Country W L Pts Italy 2 0 4 Germany 1 1 3 Poland 1 1 3 Japan 0 2 2

Saturday, July 24

Brazil 2, Argentina 0 (21-16, 21-17)

ROC 2, Spain 0 (21-19, 22-20)

Netherlands 2, United States 0 (21-17, 21-18)

Norway 2, Australia 1 (21-18, 18-21, 15-13)

Sunday, July 25

Poland 2, Japan 0 (21-15, 21-14)

Brazil 2, Chile 1 (21-15, 16-21, 15-12)

Poland 2, Morocco 0 (21-17, 21-11)

Qatar 2, Switzerland 0 (21-17, 21-16)

Italy 2, Germany 1 (19-21, 21-19, 15-13)

United States 2, Italy 0 (21-18, 21-19)

Monday, July 26

ROC 2, Mexico 1 (24-26, 21-15, 18-16)

ROC 2, Australia 0 (21-14, 21-16)

Latvia 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS

Norway 2, Spain 0 (21-17, 24-22)

Tuesday, July 27

Italy 2, Japan 0 (21-19, 21-16)

United States 2, Brazil 1 (24-22, 19-21, 15-13)

Brazil 2, Morocco 0 (21-14, 21-16)

Poland 2, Chile 0 (21-17, 21-18)

Germany 2, Poland 0 (22-20, 21-16)

Netherlands 2, Argentina 0 (21-14, 21-14)

Wednesday, July 28

United States 2, Switzerland 0 (21-19, 23-21)

Spain 2, Australia 0 (21-16, 21-16)

Qatar 2, Italy 0 (24-22, 21-13)

ROC 2, Norway 0 (21-19, 21-19)

Thursday, July 29

United States 2, Argentina 1 (21-19, 18-21, 15-6)

Czech Republic 2, Mexico 1 (17-21, 21-16, 16-14)

Latvia 2, ROC 1 (21-13, 19-21, 11-15)

Brazil 2, Netherlands 0 (21-14, 24-22)

Friday, July 30

Italy vs Switzerland 0100 GMT

Chile vs Morocco 0200 GMT

Italy vs Poland 0700 GMT

Poland vs Brazil 1200 GMT

Qatar vs United States 1300 GMT

Saturday, July 31

Japan vs Germany 0200 GMT

Latvia vs Mexico 0600 GMT

ROC vs Czech Republic 0700 GMT

TBD 1200 GMT

TBD 1300 GMT

Sunday, August 1

ROC vs TBD 1300 GMT

Monday, August 2

TBD 0000 GMT

TBD 0100 GMT

TBD vs Brazil 0400 GMT

TBD 0500 GMT

TBD 0800 GMT

TBD 0900 GMT

TBD 1200 GMT

Wednesday, August 4

Quarterfinal 0000 GMT

Quarterfinal 0100 GMT

Quarterfinal 1200 GMT

Quarterfinal 1300 GMT

Thursday, August 5

Semifinal 1200 GMT

Semifinal 1300 GMT

Saturday, August 7

Bronze Medal 0100 GMT

Gold Medal 0230 GMT

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.