Olympic Men’s 3×3 Basketball Glance

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 1:00 PM

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pts
Belgium 0 0 0
China 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0
Latvia 0 0 0
Netherlands 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0
ROC 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0

Saturday, July 24

Poland vs Latvia 0235 GMT

China vs Serbia 0300 GMT

ROC vs China 0600 GMT

Serbia vs Netherlands 0625 GMT

Latvia vs Belgium 0940 GMT

Japan vs Poland 1005 GMT

Netherlands vs ROC 1300 GMT

Belgium vs Japan 1325 GMT

Sunday, July 25

ROC vs Belgium 0235 GMT

Poland vs Serbia 0300 GMT

China vs Latvia 0600 GMT

Serbia vs Belgium 0625 GMT

ROC vs Poland 0940 GMT

Japan vs Netherlands 1005 GMT

Netherlands vs China 1300 GMT

Latvia vs Japan 1325 GMT

Monday, July 26

Belgium vs China 0235 GMT

Serbia vs Japan 0300 GMT

Japan vs ROC 0600 GMT

Latvia vs Serbia 0625 GMT

Netherlands vs Belgium 0940 GMT

Poland vs China 1005 GMT

ROC vs Latvia 1300 GMT

Netherlands vs Poland 1325 GMT

Tuesday, July 27

Belgium vs Poland 0540 GMT

China vs Japan 0605 GMT

Serbia vs ROC 0900 GMT

Latvia vs Netherlands 0925 GMT

Quarterfinal 1200 GMT

Quarterfinal 1320 GMT

Wednesday, July 28

Semifinal 0830 GMT

Semifinal 0940 GMT

Bronze Medal 1215 GMT

Gold Medal 1325 GMT

Medal Ceremony 1419 GMT

