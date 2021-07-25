Olympic Men’s 3×3 Basketball Glance

All Times ET Group A Country W L Pts Serbia 4 0 8 Latvia 3 1 6 Netherlands 3 1…

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L Pts Serbia 4 0 8 Latvia 3 1 6 Netherlands 3 1 6 Belgium 2 2 4 Poland 2 2 4 Japan 1 3 2 Russia 1 3 2 China 0 4 0

Friday, July 23

Latvia 21, Poland 14

Serbia 22, China 13

Saturday, July 24

Russia 21, China 13

Serbia 16, Netherlands 15

Belgium 21, Latvia 20

Poland 20, Japan 19 OT

Netherlands 18, Russia 15

Japan 18, Belgium 16 OT

Belgium 21, Russia 16

Serbia 15, Poland 12

Sunday, July 25

Latvia 18, China 17

Serbia 21, Belgium 14

Poland 21, Russia 16

Netherlands 21, Japan 20

Netherlands 21, China 18

Latvia 21, Japan 18

Belgium vs China 10:35 p.m.

Serbia vs Japan 11 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Japan vs Russia 2 a.m.

Latvia vs Serbia 2:25 a.m.

Netherlands vs Belgium 5:40 a.m.

Poland vs China 6:05 a.m.

Russia vs Latvia 9 a.m.

Netherlands vs Poland 9:25 a.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Belgium vs Poland 1:40 a.m.

China vs Japan 2:05 a.m.

Serbia vs Russia 5 a.m.

Latvia vs Netherlands 5:25 a.m.

Quarterfinal 8 a.m.

Quarterfinal 9:20 a.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Semifinal 4:30 a.m.

Semifinal 5:40 a.m.

Bronze Medal 8:15 a.m.

Gold Medal 9:25 a.m.

Medal Ceremony 10:19 a.m.

