Olympic Judo Results

Saturday

Men

60 kg

Elimination Round of 32

Tornike Tsjakadoea, Netherlands, def. Amartuvshin Dashdavaa, Mongolia, Waza-Ari, Ko-soto-gari, 6:39.

Yanislav Gerchev, Bulgaria, def. Lenin Preciado, Ecuador, Ippon, 4:38.

Artem Lesiuk, Ukraine, def. Jose Ramos, Guatemala, Ippon, 2:28.

Jorre Verstraeten, Belgium, def. Moritz Plafky, Germany, Waza-Ari, 8:02.

Karamat Huseynov, Azerbaijan, def. Ashley McKenzie, Britain, Waza-Ari, Seoi-nage, 4:00.

Mihrac Akkus, Turkey, def. Ngawang Namgyel, Bhutan, Ippon, Ude-hishigi-juji-gatame, 1:05.

Eric Takabatake, Brazil, def. Soukphaxay Sithisane, Laos, Ippon, 3:17.

Elimination Round of 16

Tornike Tsjakadoea, Netherlands, def. Robert Mshvidobadze, Russia, Waza-Ari, Uchi-mata, 4:00.

Yang Yung Wei, Taiwan, def. Yanislav Gerchev, Bulgaria, Ippon, Yoko-shiho-gatame, 5:29.

Luka Mkheidze, France, def. Francisco Garrigos, Spain, Waza-Ari, Ippon-seoi-nage, 5:19.

Artem Lesiuk, Ukraine, def. Sharafuddin Lutfillaev, Uzbekistan, Waza-Ari, Sumi-gaeshi, 5:58.

Naohisa Takato, Japan, def. Jorre Verstraeten, Belgium, Ippon, Uchi-mata, 3:46.

Lukhumi Chkhvimiani, Georgia, def. Karamat Huseynov, Azerbaijan, Ippon, 3:07.

Yeldos Smetov, Kazakhstan, def. Mihrac Akkus, Turkey, Ippon, 1:04.

Kim Won Jin, South Korea, def. Eric Takabatake, Brazil, Ippon, O-soto-gari, 7:41.

Women

48 kg

Elimination Round of 32

Gabriela Chibana, Brazil, def. Harriet Bonface, Malawi, Ippon, Seoi-nage, 0:14.

Irina Dolgova, Russia, def. Soniya Bhatta, Nepal, Ippon, Kuzure-kesa-gatame, 1:16.

Lin Chen-Hao, Taiwan, def. Francesca Milani, Italy, Ippon, 3:44.

Mary Dee Vargas Ley, Chile, def. Katharina Menz, Germany, Waza-Ari, Ko-uchi-gari, 5:18.

Shira Rishony, Israel, def. Luz Alvarez, Colombia, Ippon, 3:12.

Milica Nikolic, Serbia, def. Shirine Boukli, France, Ippon, 2:59.

Catarina Costa, Portugal, def. Aisha Gurbanli, Azerbaijan, Waza-Ari, Kata-guruma, 4:00.

Li Yanan, China, def. Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh, Kazakhstan, Ippon, 3:58.

Eva Csernoviczki, Hungary, def. Shushila Devi Likmabam, India, Ippon, Yoko-shiho-gatame, 2:40.

Paula Pareto, Argentina, def. Geronay Whitebooi, South Africa, Ippon, 2:07.

Marusa Stangar, Slovenia, def. Kang Yujeong, South Korea, Ippon, Tate-shiho-gatame, 2:00.

Julia Figueroa, Spain, def. Gulkader Senturk, Turkey, Ippon, 3:33.

Elimination Round of 16

Distria Krasniqi, Kosovo, def. Gabriela Chibana, Brazil, Ippon, O-soto-otoshi, 2:20.

Lin Chen-Hao, Taiwan, def. Irina Dolgova, Russia, Waza-Ari, 5:02.

Urantsetseg Munkhbat, Mongolia, def. Mary Dee Vargas Ley, Chile, Ippon, 1:26.

Shira Rishony, Israel, def. Julia Figueroa, Spain, Ippon, Okuri-eri-jime, 0:51.

Daria Bilodid, Ukraine, def. Milica Nikolic, Serbia, Waza-Ari, Harai-goshi, 4:00.

Catarina Costa, Portugal, def. Li Yanan, China, Ippon, 4:00.

Funa Tonaki, Japan, def. Eva Csernoviczki, Hungary, Ippon, 3:38.

Paula Pareto, Argentina, def. Marusa Stangar, Slovenia, Ippon, 1:36.

