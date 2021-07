Olympic Fencing Results

Thursday Women Foil Team Quarterfinals France (Pauline Ranvier 2-1; Anita Blaze 3-0; Ysaora Thibus 3-0), def. Canada (Kelleigh Ryan 0-1;…

Thursday

Women

Foil Team

Quarterfinals

France (Pauline Ranvier 2-1; Anita Blaze 3-0; Ysaora Thibus 3-0), def. Canada (Kelleigh Ryan 0-1; Eleanor Harvey 1-2; Jessica Zi Jia Guo 0-3; Alanna Goldie 0-2), 45-29, 68:00.

United States (Jacqueline Dubrovich 2-1; Nicole Ross 3-0; Lee Kiefer 2-1), def. Japan (Sera Azuma 1-2; Yuka Ueno 1-2; Rio Azuma 0-2; Sumire Tsuji 0-1), 45-36, 63:44.

Italy (Martina Batini 2-1; Arianna Errigo 2-1; Alice Volpi 1-2), def. Hungary (Kata Kondricz 1-2; Flora Pasztor 2-1; Fanni Kreiss 1-2), 45-32, 47:37.

ROC (Adelina Zagidullina 1-2; Inna Deriglazova 3-0; Larisa Korobeynikova 3-0), def. Egypt (Noha Hany 1-2; Yara Elsharkawy 0-3; Nora Mohamed 1-2), 45-21, 52:11.

