Olympic Fencing Results

Wednesday Men Foil Individual Table of 64 Peter Joppich, Germany, def. Alex Cai, Canada, 15-12, 15:35. Vladislav Mylnikov, ROC, def.…

Wednesday

Men

Foil Individual

Table of 64

Peter Joppich, Germany, def. Alex Cai, Canada, 15-12, 15:35.

Vladislav Mylnikov, ROC, def. Salim Heroui, Algeria, 15-6, 14:12.

Andre Sanita, Germany, def. Cheung Siu Lun, Hong Kong, 15-14, 27:44.

Table of 32

Vladislav Mylnikov, ROC, def. Gerek Meinhardt, United States, 15-11, 22:42.

Sabre Team

Table of 16

Egypt (Mohab Samer 1-1-1; Ziad Elsissy 3-0; Mohamed Amer 1-2), def. Japan (Tomohiro Shimamura 0-1; Kento Yoshida 2-1; Kaito Streets 0-2-1; Kenta Tokunan 1-1), 45-32, 31:27.

