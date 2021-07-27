Olympic Diving Results

Tuesday
Women
Synchronised 10m Platform
Final
1. China (Chen Yuxi; Zhang Jiaqi), 363.78.
2. United States (Jessica Parratto; Delaney Schnell), 310.80.
3. Mexico (Gabriela Agundez Garcia; Alejandra Orozco Loza), 299.70.
4. Canada (Meaghan Benfeito; Caeli McKay), 299.16.
5. Germany (Tina Punzel; Christina Wassen), 292.86.
6. Japan (Matsuri Arai; Minami Itahashi), 291.42.
7. Britain (Eden Cheng; Lois Toulson), 289.26.
8. Malaysia (Mun Yee Leong; Pandelela Pamg), 277.98.
