Olympic Cycling Results

Tuesday
Women
Cross-country
1. Jolanda Neff, Switzerland, 1:15:46.
2. Sina Frei, Switzerland, 1:16:57.
3. Linda Indergand, Switzerland, 1:17:05.
4. Kata Blanka Vas, Hungary, 1:17:55.
5. Anne Terpstra, Netherlands, 1:18:21.
6. Loana Lecomte, France, 1:18:43.
7. Evie Richards, Britain, 1:19:09.
8. Yana Belomoina, Ukraine, 1:19:40.
9. Haley Batten, United States, 1:20:13.
10. Pauline Ferrand Prevot, France, 1:20:18.
11. Anne Tauber, Netherlands, 1:20:18.
12. Malene Degn, Denmark, 1:20:34.
13. Caroline Bohe, Denmark, 1:20:57.
14. Jenny Rissveds, Sweden, 1:21:28.
15. Kate Courtney, United States, 1:22:19.
16. Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon, Mexico, 1:22:50.
17. Janika Loiv, Estonia, 1:23:17.
18. Catharine Pendrel, Canada, 1:23:47.
19. Ronja Eibl, Germany, 1:23:59.
20. Maja Wloszczowska, Poland, 1:24:25.
21. Tanja Zakelj, Slovenia, 1:24:38.
22. Jitka Cabelicka, Czech Republic, 1:25:00.
23. Sofia Gomez Villafane, Argentina, 1:25:13.
24. Candice Lill, South Africa, 1:26:20.
25. Eva Lechner, Italy, 1:26:26.
26. Rocio del Alba Garcia Martinez, Spain, 1:26:32.
27. Raquel Queiros, Portugal, 1:27:46.
28. Rebecca McConnell, Australia, 1:30:29.
29. Haley Smith, Canada, 1 LAP.
30. Viktoria Kirsanova, ROC, 1 LAP.
31. Erin Huck, United States, 1 LAP.
32. Elisabeth Brandau, Germany, 1 LAP.
33. Githa Michiels, Belgium, 2 LAPS.
34. Yao Bianwa, China, 2 LAPS.
35. Jaqueline Mourao, Brazil, 2 LAPS.
36. Michelle Vorster, Namibia, 3 LAPS.
37. Miho Imai, Japan, 3 LAPS.
38. Laura Stigger, Austria, DNF.
