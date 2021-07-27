2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon | Biles, USA eye third consecutive gold medal
Olympic Cycling Results

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 3:39 AM

Tuesday

Women

Cross-country

1. Jolanda Neff, Switzerland, 1:15:46.

2. Sina Frei, Switzerland, 1:16:57.

3. Linda Indergand, Switzerland, 1:17:05.

4. Kata Blanka Vas, Hungary, 1:17:55.

5. Anne Terpstra, Netherlands, 1:18:21.

6. Loana Lecomte, France, 1:18:43.

7. Evie Richards, Britain, 1:19:09.

8. Yana Belomoina, Ukraine, 1:19:40.

9. Haley Batten, United States, 1:20:13.

10. Pauline Ferrand Prevot, France, 1:20:18.

11. Anne Tauber, Netherlands, 1:20:18.

12. Malene Degn, Denmark, 1:20:34.

13. Caroline Bohe, Denmark, 1:20:57.

14. Jenny Rissveds, Sweden, 1:21:28.

15. Kate Courtney, United States, 1:22:19.

16. Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon, Mexico, 1:22:50.

17. Janika Loiv, Estonia, 1:23:17.

18. Catharine Pendrel, Canada, 1:23:47.

19. Ronja Eibl, Germany, 1:23:59.

20. Maja Wloszczowska, Poland, 1:24:25.

21. Tanja Zakelj, Slovenia, 1:24:38.

22. Jitka Cabelicka, Czech Republic, 1:25:00.

23. Sofia Gomez Villafane, Argentina, 1:25:13.

24. Candice Lill, South Africa, 1:26:20.

25. Eva Lechner, Italy, 1:26:26.

26. Rocio del Alba Garcia Martinez, Spain, 1:26:32.

27. Raquel Queiros, Portugal, 1:27:46.

28. Rebecca McConnell, Australia, 1:30:29.

29. Haley Smith, Canada, 1 LAP.

30. Viktoria Kirsanova, ROC, 1 LAP.

31. Erin Huck, United States, 1 LAP.

32. Elisabeth Brandau, Germany, 1 LAP.

33. Githa Michiels, Belgium, 2 LAPS.

34. Yao Bianwa, China, 2 LAPS.

35. Jaqueline Mourao, Brazil, 2 LAPS.

36. Michelle Vorster, Namibia, 3 LAPS.

37. Miho Imai, Japan, 3 LAPS.

38. Laura Stigger, Austria, DNF.

