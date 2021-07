Tuesday Men Preliminary Pool F Italy (Daniele Lupo; Paolo Nicolai), def. Japan (Yusuke Ishijima; Katsuhiro Shiratori), 21-19, 21-16. Women Preliminary…

Tuesday

Men

Preliminary

Pool F

Italy (Daniele Lupo; Paolo Nicolai), def. Japan (Yusuke Ishijima; Katsuhiro Shiratori), 21-19, 21-16.

Women

Preliminary

Pool B

United States (Alix Klineman; April Ross), def. Spain (Elsa Baquerizo McMillan; Liliana Fernandez Steiner), 21-13, 21-16.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.