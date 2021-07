Saturday Women Doubles Group Play Stage Group A Indonesia (Greysia Polii; Apriyani Rahayu), def. Malaysia (Mei Kuan Chow; Meng Yean…

Saturday

Women

Doubles

Group Play Stage

Group A

Indonesia (Greysia Polii; Apriyani Rahayu), def. Malaysia (Mei Kuan Chow; Meng Yean Lee), 21-14, 21-17.

Singles

Group Play Stage

Group P

Thuy Linh Nguyen, Vietnam, def. Xuefei Qi, France, 21-11, 21-11.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.