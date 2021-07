Friday Women Singles Quarterfinals He Bing Jiao, China, def. Nozomi Okuhara, Japan, 13-21, 21-13, 21-14.

He Bing Jiao, China, def. Nozomi Okuhara, Japan, 13-21, 21-13, 21-14.

