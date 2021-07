Thursday Women Singles Round of 16 He Bing Jiao, China, def. Beiwen Zhang, United States, 14-21, 9-7, retired. Ratchanok Intanon,…

Thursday

Women

Singles

Round of 16

He Bing Jiao, China, def. Beiwen Zhang, United States, 14-21, 9-7, retired.

Ratchanok Intanon, Thailand, def. Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, Indonesia, 21-12, 21-19.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.