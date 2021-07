Olympic Badminton Results

Monday Men Doubles Group Play Stage Group C Japan (Keigo Sonoda; Takeshi Kamura), def. United States (Phillip Chew; Ryan Chew),…

Monday

Men

Doubles

Group Play Stage

Group C

Japan (Keigo Sonoda; Takeshi Kamura), def. United States (Phillip Chew; Ryan Chew), 21-11, 21-3.

Group A

Taiwan (Wang Chi-Lin; Lee Yang), def. Britain (Ben Lane; Sean Vendy), 21-17, 21-14.

Singles

Group Play Stage

Group E

Kalle Koljonen, Finland, def. Luka Wraber, Austria, 21-13, 21-17.

Women

Singles

Group Play Stage

Group E

Evgeniya Kosetskaya, Russia, def. Yvonne Li, Germany, 22-20, 21-15.

Group P

Xuefei Qi, France, def. Sabrina Jaquet, Switzerland, 21-10, 21-14.

Group G

Soraya Aghaeihajiagha, Iran, def. Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq, Maldives, 21-14, 21-7.

Mixed Team

Doubles

Group Play Stage

Group C

Japan (Yuta Watanabe; Arisa Higashino), def. Indonesia (Praveen Jordan; Melati Daeva Oktavianti), 21-13, 21-10.

Group A

Netherlands (Selena Piek; Robin Tabeling), def. Egypt (Doha Hany; Adham Hatem Elgamal), 21-9, 21-4.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.