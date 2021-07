Olympic Badminton Results

Sunday Men Doubles Group Play Stage Group D South Korea (Choi Solgyu; Seo Seungjae), def. Canada (Nyl Yakura; Jason Ho-Shue),…

Sunday

Men

Doubles

Group Play Stage

Group D

South Korea (Choi Solgyu; Seo Seungjae), def. Canada (Nyl Yakura; Jason Ho-Shue), 21-14, 21-8.

Singles

Group Play Stage

Group P

Chou Tien-Chen, Taiwan, def. Felix Burestedt, Sweden, 21-12, 21-11.

Group I

Kanta Tsuneyama, Japan, def. Georges Julien Paul, Mauritius, 21-8, 21-6.

Women

Singles

Group Play Stage

Group M

Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, Indonesia, def. Thuzar Thet Htar, Myanmar, 21-11, 21-8.

Group J

V. Sindhu Pusarla, India, def. Ksenia Polikarpova, Israel, 21-7, 21-10.

Group E

Nozomi Okuhara, Japan, def. Yvonne Li, Germany, 21-17, 21-4.

Doubles

Group Play Stage

Group D

South Korea (Kim Soyeong; Kong Heeyong), def. Thailand (Rawinda Prajongjai; Jongkolphan Kititharakul), 21-19, 24-22.

