Olympic Archery Results

Friday Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round Deepika Kumari, India, def. Ksenia Perova, ROC, 6-5. Mackenzie Brown, United States, def. Lin…

Friday

Women’s Individual

1/8 Elimination Round

Deepika Kumari, India, def. Ksenia Perova, ROC, 6-5.

Mackenzie Brown, United States, def. Lin Chia-En, Taiwan, 6-2.

Alejandra Valencia, Mexico, def. Lisa Barbelin, France, 6-0.

An San, South Korea, def. Ren Hayakawa, Japan, 6-4.

Lucilla Boari, Italy, def. Hanna Marusava, Belarus, 6-5.

Elena Osipova, ROC, def. Bryony Pitman, Britain, 6-0.

Kang Chaeyoung, South Korea, def. Yasemin Anagoz, Turkey, 6-2.

Wu Jiaxin, China, def. Miki Nakamura, Japan, 7-1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.