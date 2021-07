Thursday Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round Wei Shaoxuan, China, def. Daniel Felipe Pineda, Colombia, 6-0. Taylor Worth, Australia, def. Alviyanto…

Thursday

Men’s Individual

1/32 Elimination Round

Wei Shaoxuan, China, def. Daniel Felipe Pineda, Colombia, 6-0.

Taylor Worth, Australia, def. Alviyanto Prastyadi, Indonesia, 6-0.

