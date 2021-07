Wednesday Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round Wang Dapeng, China, def. Sanzhar Mussayev, Kazakhstan, 6-4. Khairul Anuar Mohamad, Malaysia, def. Antti…

Wednesday

Men’s Individual

1/32 Elimination Round

Wang Dapeng, China, def. Sanzhar Mussayev, Kazakhstan, 6-4.

Khairul Anuar Mohamad, Malaysia, def. Antti Vikstrom, Finland, 6-5.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.