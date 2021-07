Olympic Archery Results

Tuesday Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round Denis Gankin, Kazakhstan, def. Youssof Tolba, Egypt, 6-4. Mauro Nespoli, Italy, def. Ziga Ravnikar,…

Tuesday

Men’s Individual

1/32 Elimination Round

Denis Gankin, Kazakhstan, def. Youssof Tolba, Egypt, 6-4.

Mauro Nespoli, Italy, def. Ziga Ravnikar, Slovenia, 6-0.

Md Ruman Shana, Bangladesh, def. Tom Hall, Britain, 7-3.

Crispin Duenas, Canada, def. Dan Olaru, Moldova, 6-0.

1/16 Elimination Round

Mauro Nespoli, Italy, def. Denis Gankin, Kazakhstan, 6-2.

Women’s Individual

1/32 Elimination Round

Yasemin Anagoz, Turkey, def. Stephanie Barrett, Canada, 6-2.

Yang Xiaolei, China, def. Alexandra Mirca, Moldova, 6-0.

1/16 Elimination Round

Yasemin Anagoz, Turkey, def. Yang Xiaolei, China, 6-2.

