Saturday Women Pool Round Russia (Yulia Kozik; Anastasiia Logunova; Evgeniia Frolkina; Olga Frolkina), def. Japan (Mio Shinozaki; Risa Nishioka; Stephanie…

Saturday

Women

Pool Round

Russia (Yulia Kozik; Anastasiia Logunova; Evgeniia Frolkina; Olga Frolkina), def. Japan (Mio Shinozaki; Risa Nishioka; Stephanie Mawuli; Mai Yamamoto), 21-18.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.