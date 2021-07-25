Norway 39, South Korea 27 Norway 18 21 — 39 South Korea 10 17 — 27 Norway_K. Brattset Dale 11,…

Norway 39, South Korea 27

Norway 18 21 — 39 South Korea 10 17 — 27

Norway_K. Brattset Dale 11, V. Kristiansen 7, H. Reistad 5, C. Herrem 4, N. Moerk 4, S. Skogrand 4, S. Bredal Oftedal 3, S. Solberg Isaksen 1.

South Korea_Sim H. 5, Jung Y. 4, Choi S. 3, Kang E. 3, Lee M. 3, Ryu E. 3, Jo H. 2, Kang K. 2, Ju H. 1, Jung J. 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Charlotte Bonaventura, France. Julie Bonaventura, France. Robert Schulze, Germany. Tobias Tonnies, Germany. Josip Posavec, Croatia. Balazs Soos, Hungary. Salvio Sedrez, Brazil.

