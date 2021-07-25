2020 Olympics: Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold medal | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | COVID-positive volleyball player quarantines
Norway 39, South Korea 27

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 4:53 AM

Norway 18 21 39
South Korea 10 17 27

Norway_K. Brattset Dale 11, V. Kristiansen 7, H. Reistad 5, C. Herrem 4, N. Moerk 4, S. Skogrand 4, S. Bredal Oftedal 3, S. Solberg Isaksen 1.

South Korea_Sim H. 5, Jung Y. 4, Choi S. 3, Kang E. 3, Lee M. 3, Ryu E. 3, Jo H. 2, Kang K. 2, Ju H. 1, Jung J. 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Charlotte Bonaventura, France. Julie Bonaventura, France. Robert Schulze, Germany. Tobias Tonnies, Germany. Josip Posavec, Croatia. Balazs Soos, Hungary. Salvio Sedrez, Brazil.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

