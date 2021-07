No. 1 players in the world at majors and how they fared The Associated Press

The No. 1 player in the world going into the majors since the world ranking began in 1986, and how they fared: 2021 British Open — Dustin Johnson: July 15-18. US Open — Dustin Johnson: Tie for 19th. PGA Championship — Dustin Johnson: Missed cut. Masters — Dustin Johnson: Missed cut. 2020 Masters — Dustin Johnson: Won. US Open — Dustin Johnson: Tie for 6th. PGA Championship — Justin Thomas: Tie for 37th. 2019 British Open — Brooks Koepka: Tie for 4th. US Open — Brooks Koepka: Runner-up. PGA Championship — Dustin Johnson: Runner-up. Masters — Justin Rose: Missed cut. 2018 PGA Championship — Dustin Johnson: Tie for 27th. British Open — Dustin Johnson: Missed cut. US Open — Dustin Johnson: 3rd. Masters — Dustin Johnson: Tie for 10th. 2017 PGA Championship — Dustin Johnson: Tie for 13. British Open — Dustin Johnson: Tie for 54th. US Open — Dustin Johnson: Missed cut. Masters — Dustin Johnson: DNP. 2016 PGA Championship — Jason Day: Runner-up. British Open — Jason Day: Tie for 22nd. US Open — Jason Day: Tie for 8th. Masters — Jason Day: Tie for 10th. 2015 PGA Championship — Rory McIlroy: 17th. British Open — Rory McIlroy: DNP. US Open — Rory McIlroy: Tie for 9th. Masters — Rory McIlroy: 4th. 2014 PGA Championship — Rory McIlroy: Won. British Open — Adam Scott: Tie for 5th. US Open — Adam Scott: Tie for 9th. Masters — Tiger Woods: DNP. 2013 PGA Championship — Tiger Woods: Tie for 40th. British Open — Tiger Woods: Tie for 6th. US Open — Tiger Woods: Tie for 32nd. Masters — Tiger Woods: Tie for 4th. 2012 PGA Championship — Luke Donald: Tie for 32nd. British Open — Luke Donald: Tie for 5th. US Open — Luke Donald: Missed cut. Masters — Luke Donald: Tie for 32nd. 2011 PGA Championship — Luke Donald: Tie for 8th. British Open — Luke Donald: Missed cut. US Open — Luke Donald: Tie for 45th. Masters — Martin Kaymer: Missed Cut. 2010 PGA Championship — Tiger Woods: Tie for 28th. British Open — Tiger Woods: Tie for 23rd. US Open — Tiger Woods: Tie for 4th. Masters — Tiger Woods: Tie for 4th. 2009 PGA Championship — Tiger Woods: Runner-up. British Open — Tiger Woods: Missed cut. US Open — Tiger Woods: Tie for 6th. Masters — Tiger Woods: Tie for 6th. 2008 PGA Championship — Tiger Woods: DNP. British Open — Tiger Woods: DNP. US Open — Tiger Woods: Won. Masters — Tiger Woods: Runner-up. 2007 PGA Championship — Tiger Woods: Won. British Open — Tiger Woods: Tie for 12th. US Open — Tiger Woods: Runner-up. Masters — Tiger Woods: Runner-up. 2006 PGA Championship — Tiger Woods: Won. British Open — Tiger Woods: Won. US Open — Tiger Woods: Missed cut. Masters — Tiger Woods: Tie for 3rd. 2005 PGA Championship — Tiger Woods: Tie for 4th. British Open — Tiger Woods: Won. US Open — Tiger Woods: Runner-up. Masters — Vijay Singh: Tie for 5th. 2004 PGA Championship — Tiger Woods: Tie for 24th. British Open — Tiger Woods: Tie for 9th. US Open — Tiger Woods: Tie for 17th. Masters — Tiger Woods: Tie for 22nd. 2003 PGA Championship — Tiger Woods: Tie for 39th. British Open — Tiger Woods: Tie for 4th. US Open — Tiger Woods: Tie for 20th. Masters — Tiger Woods: Tie for 15th. 2002 PGA Championship — Tiger Woods: Runner-up. British Open — Tiger Woods: Tie for 28th. US Open — Tiger Woods: Won. Masters — Tiger Woods: Won. 2001 PGA Championship — Tiger Woods: Tie for 29th. British Open — Tiger Woods: 25th. US Open — Tiger Woods: Tie for 12th. Masters — Tiger Woods: Won. 2000 PGA Championship — Tiger Woods: Won. British Open — Tiger Woods: Won. US Open — Tiger Woods: Won. Masters — Tiger Woods: Tie for 5th. 1999 PGA Championship — David Duval: Tie for 10th. British Open — Tiger Woods: Tie for 7th. US Open — David Duval: Tie for 7th. Masters — David Duval: Tie for 6th. 1998 PGA Championship — Tiger Woods: Tie for 10th. British Open — Tiger Woods: Tie for 3rd. US Open — Tiger Woods: Tie for 18th. Masters — Tiger Woods: Tie for 8th. 1997 PGA Championship — Tiger Woods: Tie for 29th. British Open — Tiger Woods: Tie for 24th. US Open — Greg Norman: Missed cut. Masters — Greg Norman: Missed cut. 1996 PGA Championship — Greg Norman: Tie for 17th. British Open — Greg Norman: Tie for 7th. US Open — Greg Norman: Tie for 10th. Masters — Greg Norman: Runner-up. 1995 PGA Championship — Greg Norman: Tie for 20th. British Open — Greg Norman: Tie for 15th. US Open — Nick Price: Tie for 13th. Masters — Nick Price: Missed cut. 1994 PGA Championship — Greg Norman: Tie for 4th. British Open — Greg Norman: Tie for 11th. US Open — Greg Norman: Tie for 6th. Masters — Greg Norman: Tie for 18th. 1993 PGA Championship — Nick Faldo: 3rd. British Open — Nick Faldo: Runner-up. US Open — Nick Faldo: Tie for 72nd. Masters — Nick Faldo: Tie for 39th. 1992 PGA Championship — Nick Faldo: Runner-up. British Open — Fred Couples: Missed cut. US Open — Fred Couples: Tie for 17th. Masters — Fred Couples: Won. 1991 PGA Championship — Ian Woosnam: 48th. British Open — Ian Woosnam: Tie for 17th. US Open — Ian Woosnam: Tie for 55th. Masters — Ian Woosnam: Won. 1990 PGA Championship — Greg Norman: Tie for 19th. British Open — Greg Norman: Tie for 6th. US Open — Greg Norman: Tie for 5th. Masters — Greg Norman: Missed cut. 1989 PGA Championship — Seve Ballesteros: Tie for 12th. British Open — Seve Ballesteros: Tie for 77th. US Open — Seve Ballesteros: Tie for 43rd. Masters — Seve Ballesteros: 5th. 1988 PGA Championship — Greg Norman: Tie for 9th. British Open — Greg Norman: DNP. US Open — Greg Norman: WD. Masters — Greg Norman: Tie for 5th. 1987 PGA Championship — Greg Norman: 70th. British Open — Greg Norman: Tie for 35th. US Open — Greg Norman: Tie for 51st. Masters — Greg Norman: Runner-up. 1986 PGA Championship — Seve Ballesteros: Missed cut. British Open — Seve Ballesteros: Tie for 6th. US Open — Seve Ballesteros: Tie for 24th. 