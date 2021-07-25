NHRA Sonoma Nationals

Sunday Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, Calif. Final Results Finish Order Top Fuel 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Leah Pruett; 3. Antron Brown;…

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Leah Pruett; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Doug Kalitta; 5. Shawn Langdon; 6. Brittany Force; 7. Justin Ashley; 8. Clay Millican; 9. Mike Salinas; 10. Cameron Ferre; 11. Ron August; 12. Buddy Hull.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Ron Capps; 4. Alexis DeJoria; 5. Paul Lee; 6. J.R. Todd; 7. Blake Alexander; 8. Tim Wilkerson; 9. Cruz Pedregon; 10. Tony Jurado; 11. Bob Tasca III; 12. Jim Campbell; 13. Steven Densham; 14. Terry Haddock; 15. Jeff Diehl; 16. John Force.

Pro Stock

1. Aaron Stanfield; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 4. Greg Anderson; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Kyle Koretsky; 7. Mason McGaha; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Chris McGaha; 10. Aaron Strong; 11. Deric Kramer; 12. Alex Laughlin; 13. Alan Prusiensky; 14. Steve Graham; 15. Val Smeland; 16. Kenny Delco.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Karen Stoffer; 2. Andrew Hines; 3. Cory Reed; 4. Jerry Savoie; 5. Matt Smith; 6. Joey Gladstone; 7. Steve Johnson; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Scotty Pollacheck; 10. Jianna Salinas; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Jim Underdahl; 13. Scott Bottorff; 14. Angelle Sampey; 15. Eddie Krawiec.

Finals Top Fuel

Steve Torrence, 3.757 seconds, 327.98 mph def. Leah Pruett, 3.768 seconds, 323.04 mph.

Funny Car

Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.971, 322.50 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.991, 324.44.

Pro Stock

Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.557, 209.56 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.580, 207.69.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.798, 197.36 def. Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.800, 200.98.

Competition Eliminator

Ralph Van Paepeghem, Bamtam, 7.345, 158.33 def. Tony Mandella, Chevy Camaro, Broke – No Show.

Super Stock

Mike Loge, Plymouth Barracuda, 11.154, 114.60 def. Dennis Paz, Chevy El Camino, 11.432, 114.48.

Stock Eliminator

Shelby Williams, Chevy Camaro, 10.580, 123.45 def. Justin Lamb, Camaro, 9.827, 133.41.

Super Comp

Marko Perivolaris, Dragster, 8.896, 188.20 def. Phil Nagel, Dragster, 8.863, 161.54.

Super Gas

Kevin Griffiths, T Ford, 9.899, 144.94 def. Ryan Giacone, Thunderbird, 9.890, 153.44.

Top Sportsman

Dan Borg, Chevy Monte Carlo, 6.813, 196.47 def. Ed Olpin, Chevy Camaro, 6.878, 200.29.

Top Dragster

John Richardson, Dragster, 6.119, 209.62 def. Paul Nero, Dragster, 7.016, 189.76.

Round-by-Round results Top Fuel First Round

Doug Kalitta, 3.731, 323.19 def. Mike Salinas, 4.100, 217.49; Shawn Langdon, 3.789, 321.35 def. Clay Millican, 3.761, 281.13; Brittany Force, 3.703, 330.72 def. Ron August, 4.229, 212.73; Antron Brown, 4.081, 243.81 def. Buddy Hull, 4.840, 165.84; Steve Torrence, 3.713, 331.77 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.126, 237.00; Leah Pruett, 3.739, 327.51 def. Justin Ashley, 3.758, 323.04;

Quarterfinals

Brown, 3.815, 313.88 def. Langdon, 4.308, 192.44; Torrence, 3.730, 327.35 def. Kalitta, 3.811, 316.97; Pruett, 3.958, 288.64 def. Force, 4.359, 181.18;

Semifinals

Pruett, 3.726, 325.53 was unopposed; Torrence, 3.739, 328.70 def. Brown, 3.813, 321.19;

Final

Torrence, 3.757, 327.98 def. Pruett, 3.768, 323.04.

Funny Car First Round

J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 4.032, 321.27 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, Foul – Centerline; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.971, 327.19 def. Jeff Diehl, Camry, 6.085, 116.47; Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.942, 322.73 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.119, 303.37; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.924, 324.75 def. Tony Jurado, Ford Mustang, 4.362, 217.74; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.938, 320.28 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 5.079, 148.23; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.961, 323.27 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 5.216, 147.15; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.189, 237.34 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.605, 82.46; Paul Lee, Charger, 4.146, 272.12 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.584, 182.45;

Quarterfinals

DeJoria, 4.080, 260.76 def. Wilkerson, 5.315, 138.47; Hight, 3.938, 326.95 def. Todd, 4.060, 296.70; Capps, 3.965, 321.35 def. Lee, 4.043, 309.20; Hagan, 3.960, 322.42 def. Alexander, 4.103, 256.80;

Semifinals

Hagan, 3.967, 324.36 def. DeJoria, 4.001, 309.70; Hight, 3.943, 323.35 def. Capps, 3.979, 322.73;

Final

Hight, 3.971, 322.50 def. Hagan, 3.991, 324.44.

Pro Stock First Round

Mason McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.542, 210.77 def. Aaron Strong, Camaro, 6.562, 209.75; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.551, 208.65 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, Broke – No Show; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.547, 209.59 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.542, 208.68 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.557, 210.18; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.534, 210.41 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, Foul – Red Light; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.549, 209.43 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.585, 209.56; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.538, 210.37 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.605, 208.39; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.528, 210.60 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.566, 208.42;

Quarterfinals

Stanfield, 6.549, 209.04 def. Hartford, 6.580, 210.60; Anderson, 6.545, 209.95 def. M. McGaha, 6.554, 210.41; Glenn, 6.563, 208.75 def. Koretsky, 6.551, 209.75; Coughlin Jr., 6.558, 209.17 def. Enders, 6.534, 210.80;

Semifinals

Glenn, 6.589, 208.04 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.583, 208.94; Stanfield, 6.551, 209.59 def. Anderson, 6.635, 187.81;

Final

Stanfield, 6.557, 209.56 def. Glenn, 6.580, 207.69.

Pro Stock Motorcycle First Round

Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.842, 197.05 def. Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 8.705, 105.78; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.807, 196.85 def. Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 6.899, 191.57; Angie Smith, 6.844, 200.74 was unopposed; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.810, 195.68 def. Scotty Pollacheck, 6.896, 199.73; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.810, 197.94 def. Scott Bottorff, Buell, 7.145, 185.10; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.828, 195.90 def. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 7.385, 138.09; Matt Smith, 6.814, 200.26 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.988, 193.54; Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.766, 201.10 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.978, 194.07;

Quarterfinals

Reed, 6.830, 197.88 def. A. Smith, 7.634, 129.10; Stoffer, 6.787, 196.50 def. Gladstone, 6.835, 188.38; Savoie, 6.827, 197.22 def. Johnson, 7.390, 143.52; Hines, 6.755, 201.73 def. M. Smith, 6.789, 202.27;

Semifinals

Stoffer, 6.823, 196.16 def. Savoie, 15.569, 66.19; Hines, 6.769, 202.09 def. Reed, 6.836, 192.49;

FinalStoffer, 6.798, 197.36 def. Hines, 6.800, 200.98.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 978; 2. Antron Brown, 629; 3. Brittany Force, 564; 4. Shawn Langdon, 460; 5. Leah Pruett, 457; 6. Billy Torrence, 448; 7. Mike Salinas, 432; 8. Doug Kalitta, 420; 9. Justin Ashley, 370; 10. Clay Millican, 351.

Funny Car

1. Bob Tasca III, 676; 2. Matt Hagan, 655; 3. Robert Hight, 636; 4. John Force, 624; 5. Ron Capps, 613; 6. J.R. Todd, 584; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 577; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 521; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 481; 10. Terry Haddock, 306.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 729; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 594; 3. Erica Enders, 566; 4. Matt Hartford, 508; 5. Dallas Glenn, 492; 6. Mason McGaha, 485; 7. Deric Kramer, 454; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 447; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 431; 10. Chris McGaha, 305.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith, 686; 2. Steve Johnson, 516; 3. Scotty Pollacheck, 414; 4. Ryan Oehler, 409; 5. Karen Stoffer, 397; 6. Angie Smith, 377; 7. Angelle Sampey, 349; 8. Andrew Hines, 347; 9. Cory Reed, 343; 10. Joey Gladstone, 335.

