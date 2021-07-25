NHRA Sonoma Nationals

|Sunday
|Sonoma Raceway
|Sonoma, Calif.
|Final Results
|Finish Order
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence; 2. Leah Pruett; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Doug Kalitta; 5. Shawn Langdon; 6. Brittany Force; 7. Justin Ashley; 8. Clay Millican; 9. Mike Salinas; 10. Cameron Ferre; 11. Ron August; 12. Buddy Hull.
|Funny Car
1. Robert Hight; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Ron Capps; 4. Alexis DeJoria; 5. Paul Lee; 6. J.R. Todd; 7. Blake Alexander; 8. Tim Wilkerson; 9. Cruz Pedregon; 10. Tony Jurado; 11. Bob Tasca III; 12. Jim Campbell; 13. Steven Densham; 14. Terry Haddock; 15. Jeff Diehl; 16. John Force.
|Pro Stock
1. Aaron Stanfield; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 4. Greg Anderson; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Kyle Koretsky; 7. Mason McGaha; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Chris McGaha; 10. Aaron Strong; 11. Deric Kramer; 12. Alex Laughlin; 13. Alan Prusiensky; 14. Steve Graham; 15. Val Smeland; 16. Kenny Delco.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Karen Stoffer; 2. Andrew Hines; 3. Cory Reed; 4. Jerry Savoie; 5. Matt Smith; 6. Joey Gladstone; 7. Steve Johnson; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Scotty Pollacheck; 10. Jianna Salinas; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Jim Underdahl; 13. Scott Bottorff; 14. Angelle Sampey; 15. Eddie Krawiec.
|Finals
|Top Fuel
Steve Torrence, 3.757 seconds, 327.98 mph def. Leah Pruett, 3.768 seconds, 323.04 mph.
|Funny Car
Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.971, 322.50 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.991, 324.44.
|Pro Stock
Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.557, 209.56 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.580, 207.69.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.798, 197.36 def. Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.800, 200.98.
|Competition Eliminator
Ralph Van Paepeghem, Bamtam, 7.345, 158.33 def. Tony Mandella, Chevy Camaro, Broke – No Show.
|Super Stock
Mike Loge, Plymouth Barracuda, 11.154, 114.60 def. Dennis Paz, Chevy El Camino, 11.432, 114.48.
|Stock Eliminator
Shelby Williams, Chevy Camaro, 10.580, 123.45 def. Justin Lamb, Camaro, 9.827, 133.41.
|Super Comp
Marko Perivolaris, Dragster, 8.896, 188.20 def. Phil Nagel, Dragster, 8.863, 161.54.
|Super Gas
Kevin Griffiths, T Ford, 9.899, 144.94 def. Ryan Giacone, Thunderbird, 9.890, 153.44.
|Top Sportsman
Dan Borg, Chevy Monte Carlo, 6.813, 196.47 def. Ed Olpin, Chevy Camaro, 6.878, 200.29.
|Top Dragster
John Richardson, Dragster, 6.119, 209.62 def. Paul Nero, Dragster, 7.016, 189.76.
|Round-by-Round results
|Top Fuel
|First Round
Doug Kalitta, 3.731, 323.19 def. Mike Salinas, 4.100, 217.49; Shawn Langdon, 3.789, 321.35 def. Clay Millican, 3.761, 281.13; Brittany Force, 3.703, 330.72 def. Ron August, 4.229, 212.73; Antron Brown, 4.081, 243.81 def. Buddy Hull, 4.840, 165.84; Steve Torrence, 3.713, 331.77 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.126, 237.00; Leah Pruett, 3.739, 327.51 def. Justin Ashley, 3.758, 323.04;
|Quarterfinals
Brown, 3.815, 313.88 def. Langdon, 4.308, 192.44; Torrence, 3.730, 327.35 def. Kalitta, 3.811, 316.97; Pruett, 3.958, 288.64 def. Force, 4.359, 181.18;
|Semifinals
Pruett, 3.726, 325.53 was unopposed; Torrence, 3.739, 328.70 def. Brown, 3.813, 321.19;
|Final
Torrence, 3.757, 327.98 def. Pruett, 3.768, 323.04.
|Funny Car
|First Round
J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 4.032, 321.27 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, Foul – Centerline; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.971, 327.19 def. Jeff Diehl, Camry, 6.085, 116.47; Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.942, 322.73 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.119, 303.37; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.924, 324.75 def. Tony Jurado, Ford Mustang, 4.362, 217.74; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.938, 320.28 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 5.079, 148.23; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.961, 323.27 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 5.216, 147.15; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.189, 237.34 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.605, 82.46; Paul Lee, Charger, 4.146, 272.12 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.584, 182.45;
|Quarterfinals
DeJoria, 4.080, 260.76 def. Wilkerson, 5.315, 138.47; Hight, 3.938, 326.95 def. Todd, 4.060, 296.70; Capps, 3.965, 321.35 def. Lee, 4.043, 309.20; Hagan, 3.960, 322.42 def. Alexander, 4.103, 256.80;
|Semifinals
Hagan, 3.967, 324.36 def. DeJoria, 4.001, 309.70; Hight, 3.943, 323.35 def. Capps, 3.979, 322.73;
|Final
Hight, 3.971, 322.50 def. Hagan, 3.991, 324.44.
|Pro Stock
|First Round
Mason McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.542, 210.77 def. Aaron Strong, Camaro, 6.562, 209.75; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.551, 208.65 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, Broke – No Show; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.547, 209.59 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.542, 208.68 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.557, 210.18; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.534, 210.41 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, Foul – Red Light; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.549, 209.43 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.585, 209.56; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.538, 210.37 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.605, 208.39; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.528, 210.60 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.566, 208.42;
|Quarterfinals
Stanfield, 6.549, 209.04 def. Hartford, 6.580, 210.60; Anderson, 6.545, 209.95 def. M. McGaha, 6.554, 210.41; Glenn, 6.563, 208.75 def. Koretsky, 6.551, 209.75; Coughlin Jr., 6.558, 209.17 def. Enders, 6.534, 210.80;
|Semifinals
Glenn, 6.589, 208.04 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.583, 208.94; Stanfield, 6.551, 209.59 def. Anderson, 6.635, 187.81;
|Final
Stanfield, 6.557, 209.56 def. Glenn, 6.580, 207.69.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|First Round
Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.842, 197.05 def. Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 8.705, 105.78; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.807, 196.85 def. Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 6.899, 191.57; Angie Smith, 6.844, 200.74 was unopposed; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.810, 195.68 def. Scotty Pollacheck, 6.896, 199.73; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.810, 197.94 def. Scott Bottorff, Buell, 7.145, 185.10; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.828, 195.90 def. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 7.385, 138.09; Matt Smith, 6.814, 200.26 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.988, 193.54; Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.766, 201.10 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.978, 194.07;
|Quarterfinals
Reed, 6.830, 197.88 def. A. Smith, 7.634, 129.10; Stoffer, 6.787, 196.50 def. Gladstone, 6.835, 188.38; Savoie, 6.827, 197.22 def. Johnson, 7.390, 143.52; Hines, 6.755, 201.73 def. M. Smith, 6.789, 202.27;
|Semifinals
Stoffer, 6.823, 196.16 def. Savoie, 15.569, 66.19; Hines, 6.769, 202.09 def. Reed, 6.836, 192.49;
FinalStoffer, 6.798, 197.36 def. Hines, 6.800, 200.98.
|Point Standings
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence, 978; 2. Antron Brown, 629; 3. Brittany Force, 564; 4. Shawn Langdon, 460; 5. Leah Pruett, 457; 6. Billy Torrence, 448; 7. Mike Salinas, 432; 8. Doug Kalitta, 420; 9. Justin Ashley, 370; 10. Clay Millican, 351.
|Funny Car
1. Bob Tasca III, 676; 2. Matt Hagan, 655; 3. Robert Hight, 636; 4. John Force, 624; 5. Ron Capps, 613; 6. J.R. Todd, 584; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 577; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 521; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 481; 10. Terry Haddock, 306.
|Pro Stock
1. Greg Anderson, 729; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 594; 3. Erica Enders, 566; 4. Matt Hartford, 508; 5. Dallas Glenn, 492; 6. Mason McGaha, 485; 7. Deric Kramer, 454; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 447; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 431; 10. Chris McGaha, 305.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Matt Smith, 686; 2. Steve Johnson, 516; 3. Scotty Pollacheck, 414; 4. Ryan Oehler, 409; 5. Karen Stoffer, 397; 6. Angie Smith, 377; 7. Angelle Sampey, 349; 8. Andrew Hines, 347; 9. Cory Reed, 343; 10. Joey Gladstone, 335.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.