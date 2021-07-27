Netherlands 5, South Africa 0
|Netherlands
|0
|1
|2
|2
|—
|5
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Netherlands_F. Matla 2, F. Albers 1, M. Keetels 1, M. Verschoor 1.
South Africa_None.
Green Cards_X. de Waard, Netherlands, 0. C. Maddocks, South Africa, 0.
Yellow Cards_E. de Goede, Netherlands, 0.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Amber Church, New Zealand. Ayanna Mc Clean, Trinidad and Tobago. Maggie Giddens, United States. Irene Presenqui, Argentina.
