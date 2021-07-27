Netherlands 5, South Africa 0 Netherlands 0 1 2 2 — 5 South Africa 0 0 0 0 — 0…

Netherlands 5, South Africa 0

Netherlands 0 1 2 2 — 5 South Africa 0 0 0 0 — 0

Netherlands_F. Matla 2, F. Albers 1, M. Keetels 1, M. Verschoor 1.

South Africa_None.

Green Cards_X. de Waard, Netherlands, 0. C. Maddocks, South Africa, 0.

Yellow Cards_E. de Goede, Netherlands, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Amber Church, New Zealand. Ayanna Mc Clean, Trinidad and Tobago. Maggie Giddens, United States. Irene Presenqui, Argentina.

