Netherlands 33, South Africa 1

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 2:10 AM

Netherlands 7 9 9 8 33
South Africa 0 0 1 0 1

First Quarter_1, Netherlands, D. Genee, 7:38. 2, Netherlands, M. Megens, 7:06. 3, Netherlands, M. Megens, 6:37 (PP). 4, Netherlands, M. Keuning, 5:50 (PP). 5, Netherlands, M. Keuning, 5:11 (PP). 6, Netherlands, S. van der Sloot, 0:52. 7, Netherlands, B. Sleeking, 0:34 (PP).

Second Quarter_8, Netherlands, I. Wolves, 7:39. 9, Netherlands, S. van de Kraats, 7:07. 10, Netherlands, S. van de Kraats, 6:36. 11, Netherlands, S. van de Kraats, 5:30. 12, Netherlands, M. Keuning, 3:59. 13, Netherlands, K. Joustra, 3:20 (PP). 14, Netherlands, B. Sleeking, 2:41. 15, Netherlands, M. Keuning, 2:09 (PP). 16, Netherlands, B. Sleeking, 1:30.

Third Quarter_17, Netherlands, M. Megens, 7:36 (PS). 18, Netherlands, V. Sevenich, 6:45 (PP). 19, Netherlands, M. Megens, 6:04. 20, Netherlands, I. Wolves, 5:33 (PP). 21, Netherlands, V. Sevenich, 4:52. 22, South Africa, J. Wedderburn, 4:36. 23, Netherlands, S. van der Sloot, 4:19 (PP). 24, Netherlands, K. Joustra, 2:50. 25, Netherlands, M. Keuning, 2:20. 26, Netherlands, N. Stomphorst, 0:44.

Fourth Quarter_27, Netherlands, S. van der Sloot, 6:49. 28, Netherlands, M. Megens, 4:48. 29, Netherlands, S. van der Sloot, 4:04. 30, Netherlands, V. Sevenich, 3:27. 31, Netherlands, D. Genee, 2:48 (PP). 32, Netherlands, M. Keuning, 1:25. 33, Netherlands, S. van de Kraats, 0:50. 34, Netherlands, S. van de Kraats, 0:06.

Exclusions_Netherlands 6 (M. Keuning 1, I. Koolhaas 1, D. Genee 2, V. Sevenich 2); South Africa 12 (S. January 1, M. Sileno 1, C. Meecham 2, G. Moir 2, H. Muller 2, A. Hallendorff 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Netherlands None; South Africa None.

Penalty Fouls_Netherlands None; South Africa 1 (B. Motau 1).

Ejections_Netherlands None; South Africa 1 (A. Hallendorff).

Referees_Nicola Johnson, Australia. Ursula Wengenroth Martinelli, Switzerland. Jorge Soto, International Swimming Federation. Milivoj Bebic, International Swimming Federation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

