Netherlands 3, Germany 1
|Netherlands
|2
|0
|0
|1
|—
|3
|Germany
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
Netherlands_F. Matla 2, L. Welten 1.
Germany_S. Zimmermann 1.
Green Cards_A. Schroder, Germany, 0. V. Huse, Germany, 0. C. van Maasakker, Netherlands, 0. F. Hauke, Germany, 0.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Kelly Hudson, New Zealand. Annelize Rostron, South Africa. Maggie Giddens, United States.
