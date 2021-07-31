2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Netherlands 3, Germany 1

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 7:08 AM

Netherlands 3, Germany 1

Netherlands 2 0 0 1 3
Germany 0 1 0 0 1

Netherlands_F. Matla 2, L. Welten 1.

Germany_S. Zimmermann 1.

Green Cards_A. Schroder, Germany, 0. V. Huse, Germany, 0. C. van Maasakker, Netherlands, 0. F. Hauke, Germany, 0.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Kelly Hudson, New Zealand. Annelize Rostron, South Africa. Maggie Giddens, United States.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

