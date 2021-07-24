2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Home » Sports » Nashville shuts out FC…

Nashville shuts out FC Cincinnati 3-0, Sapong scores twice

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 11:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Led by C J Sapong’s two-goal performance, Nashville secured a 3-0 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Sapong gave Nashville (6-1-8) a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute, assisted by Hany Mukhtar. Randall Leal put Nashville up 2-0 in the 35th minute, assisted by Sapong.

Sapong sealed the victory for Nashville in the 57th minute, assisted by Mukhtar.

Nashville outshot Cincinnati (3-7-4) 7-5, with four shots on goal to zero for Cincinnati.

Joe Willis saved the one shot he faced for Nashville. Kenneth Vermeer saved one of the four shots he faced for Cincinnati.

Nashville’s next match is Sunday on the road against Toronto. Cincinnati hosts D.C. United on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up