NASCAR-Xfinity Credit Karma Money 250 Results

Saturday At Atlanta Motor Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota,…

Saturday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 164 laps, 0 points.

2. (11) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 164, 35.

3. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 164, 48.

4. (7) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 164, 38.

5. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 164, 35.

6. (20) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 164, 40.

7. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 164, 37.

8. (19) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 164, 29.

9. (22) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 164, 28.

10. (4) Austin Cindric, Ford, 164, 27.

11. (6) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 164, 0.

12. (16) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 164, 25.

13. (3) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 164, 42.

14. (32) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 164, 23.

15. (17) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 164, 26.

16. (14) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 164, 21.

17. (27) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 164, 20.

18. (18) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 164, 19.

19. (10) Riley Herbst, Ford, 164, 18.

20. (36) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 164, 17.

21. (15) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 164, 16.

22. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 164, 15.

23. (28) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 164, 14.

24. (5) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 164, 26.

25. (33) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 164, 12.

26. (24) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 164, 11.

27. (29) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, 164, 10.

28. (31) Jesse Little, Toyota, 164, 9.

29. (23) Mason Massey, Ford, 164, 8.

30. (2) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 164, 20.

31. (12) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, accident, 163, 6.

32. (38) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, accident, 162, 5.

33. (25) Santino Ferrucci, Toyota, 162, 4.

34. (39) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 162, 0.

35. (40) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 160, 2.

36. (26) Carson Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 139, 1.

37. (34) Cj McLaughlin, Toyota, 139, 0.

38. (21) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 128, 1.

39. (13) Brandon Jones, Toyota, accident, 118, 3.

40. (35) David Starr, Toyota, accident, 50, 1.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

