2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Home » Sports » NASCAR penalizes Hendrick Motorsports…

NASCAR penalizes Hendrick Motorsports for engine infractions

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 3:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASCAR has penalized the Hendrick Motorsports teams of reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman for engine allocation infractions at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Elliott’s No. 9 team and Bowman’s No. 48 were found in violation of a rule that covers engine assembly.

A statement from Hendrick Motorsports released Thursday said the violations were the result of an administrative error that resulted in a sealed engine assigned to Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet being unintentionally allocated to the No. 48.

“We apologize for the mistake and have taken steps to ensure it will not be repeated,” the company said.

Competition officials also deducted 25 points from each team’s total in both the driver and team owner standing. Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson and Bowman’s crew chief Greg Ives each was fined $50,000.

The penalty drops Elliott from fifth to sixth in the Cup series standings. Bowman remains 11th in points.

NASCAR also issued suspensions to Hendrick Motorsports executive vice president and general manager Jeff Andrews and the organization’s director of track engine support Scott Maxim for the next Cup event, at Watkins Glen on Aug. 8.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up