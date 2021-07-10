NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Corn Belt 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers Results

Friday At Knoxville Raceway N Lincoln St, United States. Lap length: 0.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (13) Austin…

Friday

At Knoxville Raceway

N Lincoln St, United States.

Lap length: 0.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (13) Austin Hill, Toyota, 179 laps, 41 points.

2. (10) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 179, 37.

3. (26) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 179, 40.

4. (3) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 179, 50.

5. (1) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 179, 52.

6. (9) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 179, 38.

7. (18) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 179, 31.

8. (15) Brian Brown, Toyota, 179, 0.

9. (28) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 179, 28.

10. (23) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 179, 27.

11. (37) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 179, 30.

12. (34) Jake Griffin, Toyota, 179, 25.

13. (31) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 179, 24.

14. (14) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 179, 23.

15. (32) Chris Windom, Chevrolet, 179, 0.

16. (5) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 179, 37.

17. (2) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 179, 26.

18. (39) Devon Rouse, Chevrolet, 179, 0.

19. (36) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 179, 18.

20. (6) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 179, 17.

21. (4) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 179, 16.

22. (24) Cody Erickson, Chevrolet, 177, 15.

23. (8) Kyle Strickler, Chevrolet, 177, 0.

24. (29) Andrew Gordon, Toyota, 177, 13.

25. (40) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 176, 12.

26. (25) Jessica Friesen, Toyota, 175, 0.

27. (19) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 170, 14.

28. (11) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, accident, 163, 0.

29. (7) Parker Price-Miller, Chevrolet, 160, 0.

30. (21) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, accident, 159, 7.

31. (27) Tanner Gray, Ford, accident, 153, 6.

32. (22) Donny Schatz, Ford, accident, 153, 0.

33. (30) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, accident, 153, 4.

34. (38) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, accident, 153, 3.

35. (16) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, accident, 153, 7.

36. (12) Chase Briscoe, Ford, accident, 153, 0.

37. (33) Jett Noland, Chevrolet, accident, 151, 1.

38. (17) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, accident, 139, 0.

39. (20) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, accident, 91, 1.

40. (35) Morgan Alexander, Chevrolet, accident, 63, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

