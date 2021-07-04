NASCAR Cup Series Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip Results

Sunday At Road America Elkhart Lake, Wis. Lap length: 4.05 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (34) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Lap length: 4.05 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (34) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 62 laps, 41 points.

2. (13) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 62, 39.

3. (40) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 62, 35.

4. (16) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 62, 41.

5. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 62, 37.

6. (35) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 62, 31.

7. (8) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 62, 44.

8. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 62, 46.

9. (9) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 62, 28.

10. (7) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 62, 27.

11. (37) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 62, 26.

12. (38) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 62, 25.

13. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 62, 24.

14. (19) Aric Almirola, Ford, 62, 23.

15. (14) Joey Logano, Ford, 62, 27.

16. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 62, 36.

17. (15) Cole Custer, Ford, 62, 20.

18. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 62, 19.

19. (21) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 62, 18.

20. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 62, 17.

21. (23) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 62, 16.

22. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 62, 18.

23. (27) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 62, 14.

24. (36) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 62, 16.

25. (22) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 62, 0.

26. (39) Ty Dillon, Toyota, 62, 0.

27. (25) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 62, 14.

28. (26) James Davison, Chevrolet, 62, 9.

29. (3) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 62, 0.

30. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 62, 7.

31. (29) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 62, 0.

32. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 62, 5.

33. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, 62, 23.

34. (33) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 62, 3.

35. (30) Kyle Tilley, Ford, 60, 2.

36. (11) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 53, 1.

37. (24) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, brakes, 42, 1.

38. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, reargear, 35, 0.

39. (31) Ryan Eversley, Chevrolet, reargear, 27, 1.

40. (32) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, engine, 6, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 86.264 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 54 minutes, 33 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 5.705 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 9 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: W.Byron 0-15; M.Truex 16; A.Cindric 17-18; M.DiBenedetto 19-23; Ky.Busch 24-26; T.Reddick 27-31; Ky.Busch 32; M.DiBenedetto 33-37; C.Elliott 38-44; A.Almirola 45; C.Elliott 46-62

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Elliott, 2 times for 24 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 15 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 2 times for 10 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 5 laps; Ky.Busch, 2 times for 4 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 2 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Almirola, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 4; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 3; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 798; 2. K.Larson, 795; 3. W.Byron, 713; 4. Ky.Busch, 685; 5. J.Logano, 678; 6. C.Elliott, 674; 7. M.Truex, 634; 8. R.Blaney, 603; 9. K.Harvick, 599; 10. B.Keselowski, 593; 11. A.Bowman, 561; 12. A.Dillon, 544; 13. T.Reddick, 521; 14. Ku.Busch, 471; 15. C.Bell, 463; 16. C.Buescher, 446.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

