NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Results

Sunday

At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Loudon, N.H.

Lap length: 1.06 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 293 laps, 46 points.

2. (9) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 293, 40.

3. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 293, 53.

4. (15) Joey Logano, Ford, 293, 33.

5. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 293, 50.

6. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 293, 47.

7. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 293, 35.

8. (20) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 293, 34.

9. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 293, 28.

10. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 293, 38.

11. (14) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 293, 28.

12. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 293, 25.

13. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 293, 33.

14. (21) Cole Custer, Ford, 293, 23.

15. (29) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 293, 22.

16. (4) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 292, 22.

17. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 292, 20.

18. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 292, 32.

19. (24) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 292, 18.

20. (31) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 292, 17.

21. (16) William Byron, Chevrolet, 292, 16.

22. (25) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 292, 15.

23. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 292, 14.

24. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 292, 13.

25. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 292, 12.

26. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 292, 11.

27. (19) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 291, 10.

28. (30) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 291, 0.

29. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 290, 8.

30. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, 288, 0.

31. (34) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 285, 0.

32. (27) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 285, 5.

33. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 283, 0.

34. (35) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 280, 3.

35. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 187, 2.

36. (37) James Davison, Chevrolet, clutch, 40, 1.

37. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 8, 1.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

