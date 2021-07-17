Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Mukhtar scores fastest hat trick in MLS history

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 10:53 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored three goals within a six-minute span and Nashville beat the 10-man Chicago Fire 5-1 on Saturday night.

Mukhtar scored in the 10th, 13th and 16th minutes, the fastest hat trick in MLS history. C.J. Sapong made it 4-0 for Nashville (5-1-7) in the 39th minute with a putback off the rebound of Randall Leal’s shot off the post. Brian Anunga capped the scoring in the 62nd.

The Fire (3-8-2) went down a man in the 14th minute when Johan Kappelhof was sent off for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Ignacio Aliseda scored a tap-in for Chicago in the 47th minute.

