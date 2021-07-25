Mexico beats Honduras 3-2, reaches Gold Cup semifinal

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rogelio Funes Mori scored his third goal of the tournament in the 26th minute, and defending…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rogelio Funes Mori scored his third goal of the tournament in the 26th minute, and defending champion Mexico defeated Honduras 3-0 on Saturday night to advance to the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals.

Funes Mori, who made his national team debut on July 3, has four goals in five international appearances.

Jonathan Dos Santos added his fifth international goal in the 31st minute and Orbelí­n Pineda scored his fourth goal in the 38th.

Mexico plays its semifinal on Thursday against Costa Rica or Canada.

Qatar, an invited guest to the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, advanted to a semifinal against the winner of Sunday night’s game between the United States and Jamaica.

Qatar beat El Salvador 3-2 on goals by Al Moez Ali in the second and 55th minutes and an eighth-minute goal by Abdelaziz Hatim.

Joaquín Rivas scored in the 63rd and 66th minutes for the Catrachos.

____

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.