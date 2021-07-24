2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Mensah’s goal gives Crew 1-0 victory over Atlanta United

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 6:30 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Jonathan Mensah’s 65th-minute goal was enough as the Columbus Crew shut out Atlanta United 1-0 Saturday.

Mensah recorded the only goal for the Crew (6-3-6) on a header, assisted by Marlon Hairston.

United (2-5-8) outshot the Crew 10-7, with four shots on goal to two for the Crew.

Eloy Room saved all four shots he faced for the Crew. Alec Kann saved one of the two shots he faced for United.

Both teams next play Friday. The Crew visit New York City FC and United visits Orlando City.

