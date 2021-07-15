Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Sports » McLaren boss to miss…

McLaren boss to miss British GP after positive virus test

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 9:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — McLaren chief executive Zak Brown will miss the British Grand Prix this week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The British team said its preparations for the Formula One race at Silverstone on Sunday will not be affected.

Driver Lando Norris, who contracted the virus while in Dubai in January, and teammate Daniel Ricciardo, were not considered to be among Brown’s close contacts.

“McLaren Racing confirmed today that three team members, including CEO Zak Brown, tested positive for COVID-19 during the team’s rigorous testing programme before the British Grand Prix. Neither of our drivers are close contacts.

“All three cases are unconnected and now isolating in accordance with government guidelines. The team’s operations for the British Grand Prix are unaffected.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

DoD seeks to develop new career paths to stay ahead of AI competition

Biden expands pay, hiring for federal firefighters, but union warns it's not enough

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up