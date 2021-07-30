2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Man United striker Rashford to have shoulder surgery

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 8:21 AM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford will undergo shoulder surgery and is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of rehabilitation.

The Premier League club, which kicks off the new season in just over two weeks, did not specify how long the 23-year-old Rashford would be out.

“Following consultation between Marcus, the manager, club medical staff and specialists, Marcus will undergo surgery imminently to resolve his shoulder injury,” the club said Friday. “He will now focus on his rehabilitation in order to return as soon as possible.”

Rashford played for England during the European Championship but there were widespread reports afterward that he would need surgery that would keep him out for up to three months.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told club media on July 18 that surgery was not a sure thing. He said they were considering options and that Rashford “went away just to reflect on it a little bit.”

United, which hosts Leeds on Aug. 14, finished second last season but have designs on the top spot after spending top dollar for winger Jadon Sancho and lining up center-back Raphael Varane.

