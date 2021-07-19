AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .332; Brantley, Houston, .326; Bogaerts, Boston, .321; T.Anderson, Chicago, .314; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .313; Mullins,…

BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .332; Brantley, Houston, .326; Bogaerts, Boston, .321; T.Anderson, Chicago, .314; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .313; Mullins, Baltimore, .313; Gurriel, Houston, .311; Cruz, Minnesota, .302; T.Hernández, Toronto, .299; Martinez, Boston, .296.

RUNS_Bichette, Toronto, 73; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 72; Semien, Toronto, 70; Altuve, Houston, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Haniger, Seattle, 65; Martinez, Boston, 62; T.Anderson, Chicago, 61; Correa, Houston, 61; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 61.

RBI_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 78; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 74; Devers, Boston, 72; J.Abreu, Chicago, 70; Walsh, Los Angeles, 66; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 63; Martinez, Boston, 63; A.García, Texas, 62; Grichuk, Toronto, 62; Olson, Oakland, 60; Bichette, Toronto, 60.

HITS_Mullins, Baltimore, 110; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 109; Bichette, Toronto, 108; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 108; Bogaerts, Boston, 105; T.Anderson, Chicago, 103; Semien, Toronto, 101; Perez, Kansas City, 100; Gurriel, Houston, 99; Martinez, Boston, 99; Merrifield, Kansas City, 99; Schoop, Detroit, 99.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 29; Devers, Boston, 26; Mullins, Baltimore, 25; Brantley, Houston, 24; Martinez, Boston, 23; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 23; Olson, Oakland, 23; Crawford, Seattle, 22; Semien, Toronto, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 22.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 5; Arraez, Minnesota, 4; Canha, Oakland, 4; Madrigal, Chicago, 4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 4; 8 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 31; Gallo, Texas, 24; Olson, Oakland, 23; Semien, Toronto, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Haniger, Seattle, 22; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 21; Judge, New York, 21; Perez, Kansas City, 21.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 24; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 15; T.Anderson, Chicago, 14; Baddoo, Detroit, 14; Moore, Seattle, 14; Straw, Houston, 13; Bichette, Toronto, 12; Goodrum, Detroit, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12.

PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-4; Flexen, Seattle, 9-3; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-3; Rodón, Chicago, 8-3; Ray, Toronto, 8-4; Matz, Toronto, 8-4.

ERA_Lynn, Chicago, 1.94; Rodón, Chicago, 2.14; Gibson, Texas, 2.29; G.Cole, New York, 2.63; Ray, Toronto, 2.94; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.28; Manaea, Oakland, 3.28; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.31; Civale, Cleveland, 3.32; Ryu, Toronto, 3.32.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, New York, 158; Rodón, Chicago, 140; Ray, Toronto, 138; Giolito, Chicago, 133; Bieber, Cleveland, 130; Cease, Chicago, 127; Bassitt, Oakland, 126; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 123; Manaea, Oakland, 115; Berríos, Minnesota, 114.

