Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 6:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .332; Brantley, Houston, .326; Bogaerts, Boston, .321; Mullins, Baltimore, .314; Gurriel, Houston, .313; T.Anderson, Chicago, .309; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .309; Cruz, Minnesota, .304; Martinez, Boston, .299; T.Hernández, Toronto, .297.

RUNS_Bichette, Toronto, 71; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Semien, Toronto, 67; Altuve, Houston, 65; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 65; Correa, Houston, 61; Martinez, Boston, 60; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 60; Devers, Boston, 59; Haniger, Seattle, 58; Olson, Oakland, 58.

RBI_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 73; Devers, Boston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 70; J.Abreu, Chicago, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 65; A.García, Texas, 62; Martinez, Boston, 62; Olson, Oakland, 59; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 58; Grichuk, Toronto, 57; Bichette, Toronto, 57.

HITS_Mullins, Baltimore, 106; Bichette, Toronto, 105; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 103; Semien, Toronto, 98; Martinez, Boston, 97; T.Anderson, Chicago, 96; Gurriel, Houston, 96; Perez, Kansas City, 96.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 27; Devers, Boston, 25; Brantley, Houston, 23; Martinez, Boston, 23; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 23; Crawford, Seattle, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Semien, Toronto, 21; Tucker, Houston, 21; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 21.

TRIPLES_Arraez, Minnesota, 4; Baddoo, Detroit, 4; Canha, Oakland, 4; Madrigal, Chicago, 4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 4; 8 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; Gallo, Texas, 24; Olson, Oakland, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Semien, Toronto, 22; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 21; Judge, New York, 21; Perez, Kansas City, 21.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 24; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 15; T.Anderson, Chicago, 14; Moore, Seattle, 14; Baddoo, Detroit, 13; Straw, Houston, 13; Bichette, Toronto, 12; Goodrum, Detroit, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12.

PITCHING_Bassitt, Oakland, 10-2; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; G.Cole, New York, 9-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-3; Flexen, Seattle, 8-3; Ryu, Toronto, 8-5; Montas, Oakland, 8-7; Petit, Oakland, 7-1.

ERA_Lynn, Chicago, 1.99; Gibson, Texas, 2.29; Rodón, Chicago, 2.31; G.Cole, New York, 2.68; Ray, Toronto, 3.13; Manaea, Oakland, 3.19; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.28; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.28; Civale, Cleveland, 3.32; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.48; Kikuchi, Seattle, 3.48.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, New York, 147; Bieber, Cleveland, 130; Ray, Toronto, 130; Rodón, Chicago, 130; Giolito, Chicago, 125; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 123; Bassitt, Oakland, 118; Cease, Chicago, 117; Berríos, Minnesota, 114; Pivetta, Boston, 113.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

Federal banking oversight agency wants banks to help the un-banked

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up