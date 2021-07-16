AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .332; Brantley, Houston, .326; Bogaerts, Boston, .321; Mullins, Baltimore, .314; Gurriel, Houston, .313; T.Anderson, Chicago,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .332; Brantley, Houston, .326; Bogaerts, Boston, .321; Mullins, Baltimore, .314; Gurriel, Houston, .313; T.Anderson, Chicago, .309; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .309; Cruz, Minnesota, .304; Martinez, Boston, .299; T.Hernández, Toronto, .297.

RUNS_Bichette, Toronto, 71; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Semien, Toronto, 67; Altuve, Houston, 65; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 65; Correa, Houston, 61; Martinez, Boston, 60; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 60; Devers, Boston, 59; Haniger, Seattle, 58; Olson, Oakland, 58.

RBI_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 73; Devers, Boston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 70; J.Abreu, Chicago, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 65; A.García, Texas, 62; Martinez, Boston, 62; Olson, Oakland, 59; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 58; Grichuk, Toronto, 57; Bichette, Toronto, 57.

HITS_Mullins, Baltimore, 106; Bichette, Toronto, 105; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 103; Semien, Toronto, 98; Martinez, Boston, 97; T.Anderson, Chicago, 96; Gurriel, Houston, 96; Perez, Kansas City, 96.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 27; Devers, Boston, 25; Brantley, Houston, 23; Martinez, Boston, 23; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 23; Crawford, Seattle, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Semien, Toronto, 21; Tucker, Houston, 21; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 21.

TRIPLES_Arraez, Minnesota, 4; Baddoo, Detroit, 4; Canha, Oakland, 4; Madrigal, Chicago, 4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 4; 8 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; Gallo, Texas, 24; Olson, Oakland, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Semien, Toronto, 22; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 21; Judge, New York, 21; Perez, Kansas City, 21.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 24; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 15; T.Anderson, Chicago, 14; Moore, Seattle, 14; Baddoo, Detroit, 13; Straw, Houston, 13; Bichette, Toronto, 12; Goodrum, Detroit, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12.

PITCHING_Bassitt, Oakland, 10-2; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; G.Cole, New York, 9-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-3; Flexen, Seattle, 8-3; Ryu, Toronto, 8-5; Montas, Oakland, 8-7; Petit, Oakland, 7-1.

ERA_Lynn, Chicago, 1.99; Gibson, Texas, 2.29; Rodón, Chicago, 2.31; G.Cole, New York, 2.68; Ray, Toronto, 3.13; Manaea, Oakland, 3.19; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.28; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.28; Civale, Cleveland, 3.32; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.48; Kikuchi, Seattle, 3.48.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, New York, 147; Bieber, Cleveland, 130; Ray, Toronto, 130; Rodón, Chicago, 130; Giolito, Chicago, 125; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 123; Bassitt, Oakland, 118; Cease, Chicago, 117; Berríos, Minnesota, 114; Pivetta, Boston, 113.

