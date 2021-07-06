AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .338; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .336; Bogaerts, Boston, .321; Gurriel, Houston, .319; Mullins, Baltimore, .317; Alvarez, Houston,…

BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .338; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .336; Bogaerts, Boston, .321; Gurriel, Houston, .319; Mullins, Baltimore, .317; Alvarez, Houston, .308; Cruz, Minnesota, .305; Martinez, Boston, .299; T.Anderson, Chicago, .298; Correa, Houston, .294.

RUNS_Bichette, Toronto, 68; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 67; Semien, Toronto, 64; Altuve, Houston, 63; Correa, Houston, 61; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 60; Devers, Boston, 58; Martinez, Boston, 58; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 56; Canha, Oakland, 55.

RBI_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 71; Devers, Boston, 71; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 67; J.Abreu, Chicago, 63; Walsh, Los Angeles, 61; A.García, Texas, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 56; Martinez, Boston, 56; Grichuk, Toronto, 56.

HITS_Mullins, Baltimore, 102; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 101; Bichette, Toronto, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 97; Semien, Toronto, 96; Merrifield, Kansas City, 94; Gurriel, Houston, 92; Martinez, Boston, 92; Perez, Kansas City, 92; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 91.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; Brantley, Houston, 23; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Crawford, Seattle, 21; Martinez, Boston, 21; Semien, Toronto, 21; Correa, Houston, 20; France, Seattle, 20; Merrifield, Kansas City, 20; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 20.

TRIPLES_Arraez, Minnesota, 4; Baddoo, Detroit, 4; Canha, Oakland, 4; Madrigal, Chicago, 4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 4; M.Chapman, Oakland, 3; Dalbec, Boston, 3; Lopez, Kansas City, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; J.Rogers, Detroit, 3.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; Gallo, Texas, 21; A.García, Texas, 21; Devers, Boston, 21; Semien, Toronto, 21; Olson, Oakland, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 20; Perez, Kansas City, 20; Judge, New York, 19.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 23; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 15; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; T.Anderson, Chicago, 14; Baddoo, Detroit, 13; Moore, Seattle, 13; Straw, Houston, 13; Bichette, Toronto, 12; Goodrum, Detroit, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12.

PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-4; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; Lynn, Chicago, 8-3; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-3; Rodón, Chicago, 7-3; Flexen, Seattle, 7-3; Loaisiga, New York, 7-3.

ERA_Gibson, Texas, 1.98; Lynn, Chicago, 2.02; Rodón, Chicago, 2.31; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.66; G.Cole, New York, 2.91; Manaea, Oakland, 3.13; Kikuchi, Seattle, 3.18; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.28; Civale, Cleveland, 3.32; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.36; Ray, Toronto, 3.36.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, New York, 135; Bieber, Cleveland, 130; Rodón, Chicago, 130; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 123; Ray, Toronto, 119; Giolito, Chicago, 116; Bassitt, Oakland, 115; Cease, Chicago, 111; Pivetta, Boston, 109; Berríos, Minnesota, 106.

